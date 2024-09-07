‘We’ve changed the price like 18 times’: GameStop worker calls out deals at the store that ‘make absolutely no sense’

If you’re like most gamers, you probably haven’t thought much about GameStop in recent years. The once-ubiquitous retailer has faded from the spotlight and is nowadays rarely mentioned outside of the context of meme stocks. But a recent TikTok video proves that the brick-and-mortar game retailer is still alive and kicking.

TikTok user DMEL (@dmelknowsball) shared a video this week that has since racked up over 411,800 views. In the clip, he shows viewers the GameStop location he works at, playfully roasting various aspects of the store.

“Somehow still not fired, and I’m also getting called in on my off days to work,” DMEL quips. “So I’m gonna take the hours, and we’re gonna play another game called: ‘Things in the store that make absolutely no sense.’”

A tour of GameStop

The TikToker’s first target? Racing wheel controllers that are seemingly destined to be stuck in the store forever. “I want you guys to notice how on the steering wheels, we’ve changed the price, like, 18 times, and nobody still wants them,” he explains.

In a nod to GameStop’s notoriously bad reputation when it comes to trade-in deals, DMEL jokes, “If somebody wants to trade in some games, if you bring in a PS5, we’ll give you $20 store credit.”

Despite his critiques, the TikToker doesn’t find fault with everything in the store. He showcases some Naruto backpacks, declaring them “straight drip” and promising to rock one in public.

However, the real head-scratcher comes when he points out a pricing anomaly. A brand-new copy of Overcooked 2 for Nintendo Switch is priced at $24.99, while a pre-owned version is inexplicably marked up to $34.99.

The playful roasting continues with Mario-themed hats, where DMEL remarks, “The amount of kids I’ve seen try these things on, I don’t even care if you wash it, bro. I am good on that,” before finishing up with a shot of a last-gen Xbox One, priced at $200. “Why do we sell these Xbox Ones? Nobody wants these anymore,” he concludes.

In the comment section, users were quick to chime in. One commenter wrote, “Xbox one for 200$ is genuinely insane.”

Another commenter, a former GameStop employee, shared, “Recently quit my job at GameStop I don’t miss those price changes.”

Interestingly, some viewers saw a silver lining in DMEL’s videos. “This is low-key the best marketing GameStop has ever had.”

As GameStop grapples with the gaming industry’s rapid shift from physical retail to digital downloads, it’s clear that the company is facing significant challenges.

According to Statista, “During fiscal 2023 (ended February 2024), GameStop operated about 4,170 stores worldwide, which is a significant drop compared to last year’s total. The United States accounted for 2,915 outlets, while France and Australia were the company’s largest international markets.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker via comment and to GameStop via press email.

