GameStop customer tries to camp out for Nintendo Switch. Then a worker intervenes

With demand already sky-high for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, it’s no surprise that things are starting to get a little tense. That’s especially so in the U.S. at GameStop, where preorders are opening later than in other countries.

In Japan, the console’s first two preorder batches already sold out, and it’s been hard to even get a place in line.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., fans will finally get their shot at snagging one on April 24 at 11am EST—but only through GameStop, at least for now.

Blame the late rollout on Trump’s newly reimposed tariffs on Chinese imports, which include electronics like the Nintendo Switch. Though prices haven’t changed for U.S. shoppers, the logistics around timing definitely have.

So, what’s going on at GameStop?

Apparently, not all stores are handling things the same way.

One TikTok creator, @fairydinosaurcosplay, went to her local GameStop to ask a few questions—and ended up walking away confused and disappointed.

“I was going to camp out just for one [the Nintendo] Switch Mario Kart World bundle,” she said in the video. “But now I don’t know what to do.”

According to her, the store’s managers told her—and another customer who showed up at the same time—that if anyone tries to show up early, they’ll be turned away. “We will not help you,” she said the managers told them. “You will be dismissed.”

This is a bummer, because she wasn’t just trying to snag a console. She was hoping to live out a dream she’s had since the original Wii release. “I really wanted to camp out,” she said in the comments. “But it looks like this isn’t the time :c.”

#mariokartworld #nintendo ♬ original sound – fairydinosaurcosplay @fairydinosaurcosplay i get the gamestop employee’s energy i’m sure working a preorder day is hard and comes with a lot of upset customers ready to argue. not saying gamestop policy is in the right or wrong just sharing what’s going on at my local gamestops. i’m not sure how lining up wouod negatively impact them? maybe it’s a safety concern? anyway we’ll see my luck tonight and if not tonight i’ll go back out tomorrow. is anyone else’s gamestop implementing this? #switch2

Some suggested trying online pre-orders through stores like Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. “I got mine on Target well after people were saying sold out,” one user wrote. “My friend got one from Walmart at like 2AM.”

Others shared similar frustrations and memories of camping out.

“Used to be a fun tradition back in the day,” one person wrote. “Sad how it’s not a thing anymore.”

Another commenter added, “They could prevent lines in front of the store but if you’re in your car you would have a better chance. Unless someone from the store stays all night they won’t be able to prevent lines too.”

One more user chimed in with, “Camping out used to feel like an event. Now it’s all apps and auto-refreshing tabs. Kinda takes the magic out of it.”

Whether the tradition is dying or just changing shape, one thing’s clear—this launch is shaping up to be chaotic no matter how you shop.



