Who are Fryboy and Archer? The spooky Hershey Park Dark Nights duo is taking over social media feeds

The internet’s latest spooky obsession is over two cast members of Hershey Park’s Dark Nights Halloween event, Fryboy and Archer. Some social media users are taking sides on who they think is more attractive, while others are planning a trip to see it IRL.

Who are Fryboy and Archer?

Hershey Park’s Dark Nights event is an “immersive haunt” experience that features a Halloween-themed landscape and cast members who try to freak out guests. However, Fryboy and Archer seem to do the opposite.

The duo, who wear black-and-white clown face paint, walk around the park and stare intently at guests. Several TikToks show the pair posing confidently next to each other and commanding a crowd.

Many guests say they find the pair attractive, debating whether they’re more of an Archer fan or a Fryboy fan. Longtime parkgoers know that the duo has participated in the scare event for several years.

In one TikTok with over 5 million views, a park guest films the pair, garnering over 4,000 comments. Viewers debate who is more attractive, with Fryboy peaking in popularity.

Park guests leave comments on Fryboy’s personal TikTok, where he poses with and without his signature makeup, too. Many leave comments like, “I knew he was attractive without makeup.” The creator has reached over 2.4 million followers.

However, others favor Archer. A TikToker boasts, “In a world full of Fryboy girls, I’m an Archer girl.” She posts several clips of the other Dark Nights creator walking around the park and interacting with guests.

However, a few don’t see the appeal. One commented, “I don’t get the hype for sliding around on the ground for 15 min.”

What do viewers think of the scare actors?

In the comments of several clips posted by the event’s guests, viewers who couldn’t make it to the event discussed the pair of scare actors. Many were impressed, while others said they’d be making the trip to see Fryboy and Archer IRL.

“Never thought I’d be crushing on a scare actor, but here we are I guess,” one writes.

“At this point, it’s not horror night anymore. That’s okay, though,” a second remarks.

“This looks like it could be a start to a good book,” one commenter jokes.

“I fear this would work on me,” one admits.

“Girl, same. I’m hoping to swing it to go see them in person next weekend. Fingers crossed I’m able to,” one local user adds.

“Anyways, one ticket to see my husband Fryboy please,” another jokes. Tickets for the event start at $46 per person, according to Hershey’s website.

