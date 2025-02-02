‘Sneakflation’: Shopper issues warning against Frito-Lay, Kellogg’s after seeing new packaging. Here’s what to look for

The cost of groceries skyrocketed by 28% over the past five years, according to NerdWallet. But that’s not the only reason it feels like you’re getting less bang for your buck at the grocery store lately.

In a video with over 10,000 views, Melissa Simonson (@realmelissasimo) points out that several popular packaged food manufacturers have shrunk the amount of product—without lowering the price. Some shoppers call this phenomenon “shrinkflation.”

“I hope you like doing math at the grocery store. Because now we have this game,” she says, pointing to an image of two Frito-Lay Doritos chip bags. One bag claims to have 2 3/4 ounces of product. The newer package says it has 2 5/8—slightly less than the original.

“This is at the top of my list of things I don’t want to think about at the grocery store,” Simonson says. “And guess who knows that? Frito-Lay.”

She shows several other images of products that have shrunk in an attempt to sneakily cut costs and boost profit. Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes goes from 425g to 355g per box. The brand’s Special K cereal also goes from 435g to 345g in each package. In one screenshot from a Reddit post, one user calls out Kellogg’s for “sneakflation.”

It’s not just food items that are impacted. Simonson shows a picture of Bounce dryer sheets, down from 120 to 105. She shows an image suggesting that even Lasko space heaters have decreased in quality.

Is mental fatigue a marketing strategy?

In the caption, Simonson writes, “Mental fatigue is an actual tactic these companies use AGAINST consumers!”

The idea is that customers won’t have the mental energy to check for small changes in the amount or quality of a product before purchasing. But it doesn’t get past all consumers.

“I’ve drawn the line on products. I do more store brands now and won’t pay over a certain amount for something. I’ll go without. Pepsi 12 pack was 15 pack but shrunk. $5 period. $5.00, that’s it,” one commenter says.

“Not only does it cost more, but they keep putting in less. Maybe we should make their sales less as well,” another suggests.

“What is even more frustrating is that they know that we are aware of the SHRINKFLATION, and instead of just relaxing and gouging us, THEY GOUGE MORE,” a third adds.

Other reports of shrinkflation

Groceries aren’t the only item Simonson is sounding shrinkflation alarm bells over.

The Daily Dot previously reported on Simonson’s commentary on shrinking Tampax tampon sizes, Cadbury egg recipe changes, and declining quantity of Glad trash bags. In the comments, viewers share other examples of shrinkflation they’ve observed.

“Tropicana OJ shrunk their bottle and raised the price,” one suggests.

“Kraft singles… 24 slices down to 22 slices now!!” another says.

“The Tide pods I usually get just went from 81 pods to 76 pods, and the price went up,” a third adds. Simonson replies, “Ugh! Tide is ALWAYS reducing one or more of their products down a size or two every time I look at shrinkflation! They’re sooo bad.”

Shoppers share how they battle shrinkflation

While shoppers can’t manipulate prices themselves, many are taking action to push back on brands to participate in shrinkflation.

“Jokes on them, I stopped buying Frito-Lay products,” one commenter says.

“I refuse to buy name brand anything anymore,” another writes.

“I’ve just stopped buying most processed foods, as much as possible. I refuse to reward them,” a third adds.

Others say they’ve started making their own treats at home instead of purchasing the packaged goods in-store.

“Shrinkflation makes me eat healthier. One carrot is more filling. Baked potato with seasoning. So much better,” one suggests.

“Start making your own Doritos with your own tortillas; they’re the best!!” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Simonson via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Frito-Lay and Kellogg’s for further information.

