‘They’re making eggs an incentive now’: Woman sees a ‘for sale’ sign on house. Then she takes a closer look at it

The price of eggs are currently so high that people are using them as an incentive to sweeten business deals. That’s what one woman found out when she saw an unusual “For Sale” sign outside a house.

TikTok user @aaronc97_ was driving around town when she came across a “For Sale” sign outside of a property available for purchase. However, an unusual promotion on the sign caused her to stop her van to make sure she read it correctly.

“I had to get out my … truck and make sure I was reading this sign right,” she says as she walks up to it.

At first glance, the sign appears to be a normal “For Sale” sign. It has the realty company’s name on it, eXp Realty, as well as an image and contact details for the real estate agent representing the seller, Diane Kleckner.

However, above the sign with all the normal details is another one with a more unusual message on it.

The additional signage reads, “Free eggs with purchase of house.”

“Eggs so [expletive] high, you got to buy a house to get some. Lord Jesus!” the TikToker exclaims.

In the caption, the she also writes, “They’re making eggs an incentive now.”

What’s going on with the price of eggs?

Not only is there a shortage of eggs at grocery stores at the moment, but the price of eggs is at an all time high. As per a market overview published on Feb. 21, the USDA reports that a dozen eggs currently cost anywhere between $8.07 to $9.22 per dozen, depending on location.

The primary reason for the steep increase in the price of this grocery staple is due to a surge of lethal infections of bird flu. Since November, outbreaks of bird flu have led to the death of millions of hens. The loss of so many birds has created a supply shortage, and experts predict it will be months before farms return to full production.

As a result, there is a shortage of eggs, and egg producers are charging higher prices to wholesalers. Sellers, in turn, are passing on this higher cost to consumers. The shortage is so dire that many retailers are even limiting the number of eggs each customer can purchase.

Viewers were mostly amused

With the price of eggs being what they are, numerous commenters joked that this estate agent might be on to something with her unique tactic.

“The real question is, how many eggs? Am I getting a dozen? Just two? Does it depend on how much I spend on the house? Can I haggle on the amount,” one person inquired.

“They used to give a TV as a free gift with purchase. Times have CHANGED,” another said.

“I do real estate too. Don’t give me no ideas,” laughed someone else.

Several people also said that with today’s egg market, they would sincerely appreciate the closing gift.

“We got a Lowe’s gift card, that was three years ago. Today, I would appreciate the eggs more lol,” said one person.

“Honestly, that’s a great closing gift at this point,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok creator via direct message, and to the listing agent, Diane Kleckner, via email for further information.

