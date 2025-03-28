‘Cancer and Taurus is a lie lol’: Astrology expert reveals the four zodiac couples that always bring out the best in each other

Astrology may well be the pathway to true love, but sometimes it’s hard to decipher. Luckily, astrology TikTokers like Astrology Bro (@astrologybro) are here to make our lives easier. In his video, which has 39,800 views, he explained that there were four zodiac couples that were among the best.

“When these folks get together, they don’t just come together, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re kind of the same, just, like, a little bit more unavailable,’” he said. “No, they actually bring each other’s unique strengths to the table, balance each other’s weaknesses out, and really bring out the best in each other, which is, like, that’s what relationships are all about, right?”

Which zodiac couples bring out the best in each other?

Cancer and Taurus

The first couple is Cancer and Taurus, who, he says, are “strongly driven by the things that are important to them.”

“Neither of these signs are known for fast adaptability or changing on a moment’s notice,” he said. “That’s not really their forte. But the things that they commit to, they commit to really well, and it’s really admirable.” He adds that Cancer helps to “soften” Taurus’ heart while Taurus can be a grounding influence on Cancer.

Aries and Libra

He describes Aries and Libra, the second couple, as “fire and ice.” This is because of Aries’ spontaneity, which the Libra “balance[s] out by being a sounding board.” Meanwhile, “Aries provides a spark for Libra, helps them really go out and take advantage of all the things that Libra is really good at. Libra embraces their charm, their confidence, their self-directedness.” He adds, “When they get together and it works out, it can be really powerful.”

Aquarius and Sagittarius

Thirdly, there’s Aquarius and Sagittarius. Astrology Bro notes that while Aquarians are “contrarian,” they sometimes get bogged down by all the things they want to do and are unable to actually get up and do it. He adds that Sagittarians provide them with the motivation to get up and go, while they return the favor by being “thoughtful and really supportive” toward their Sagittarius partners.

Capricorn and Virgo

The fourth and final couple is Capricorn and Virgo. “Right, two earth signs that are intense as heck, and sometimes on their own, they can be a little bit buzzkills, but like together, they challenge each other and the ways they want to be challenged,” the TikToker said. He notes that while Virgo is the “hardcore analytical problem solver.” Capricorn is “the conqueror, the duty-bound hard worker.” He adds, “These are two signs that actually match the kind of material, goal-focused intensity that the other brings, and when they combine it towards one, it’s super powerful.”

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many viewers shared their own pairings. “Aries and Taurus is a match made in heaven,” one wrote. “Libra Gemini is perfect,” another added. While a third noted, “Pisces and Virgo: nobody talks how great they are together.”

More about astrological compatibility

But it isn’t just your star sign you have to pay attention to. Fellow astrology expert Samathan (@babobars) went viral after sharing the worst sun and moon combos, such as Earth Sun and Water Moon.

Astrology Bro didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

