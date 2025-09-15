“Surprised they did this”: Fortnite will finally let players buy the exact V-Bucks they need

For as long as Fortnite has existed, there’s been one recurring frustration: you can’t just buy the exact number of V-Bucks you’re short on.

Whether you needed 150 for a skin or 200 for a pickaxe, the system forced you to purchase larger bundles, leaving awkward leftovers sitting in your account.

Now, Epic is finally rolling out a fix. Starting October 14, Fortnite will let players top up with precise amounts instead of locking them into preset packs.

How the system works

The update introduces smaller increments across Epic’s major games. Fortnite and Rocket League now sell add-ons in steps of 50 V-Bucks or Credits, while Fall Guys offers its currency in steps of 100.

The feature will be available on Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Android, Apple devices, and Epic’s own online shop.

The only group left waiting is PlayStation players. Epic says the option is still in the works for Sony consoles, but in the meantime, fans can head to Epic’s webshop to get the same functionality.

Convenience comes with a price

The change makes a big difference for players tired of always having to “round up,” even if it seems like a small tweak. It smooths over a common pain point that led to abandoned purchases.

For Epic, it’s also a way to make it easier for players to spend instantly rather than holding off.

There is, however, a trade-off. Buying exact amounts will cost more than the usual bundles — about $1 for every 100 V-Bucks. Compare that with the larger packs, where 1,000 costs $8.99 or 13,500 goes for $89.99, and you’ll see the difference.

Bigger bundles still offer the best value, while the new option is really about flexibility and convenience.

Fans react to the change

Under a post on Reddit’s r/games, players seemed both surprised and relieved.

“I’m surprised they did this, I’m sure they made a fortune on ‘rounding up’ but maybe the EU or something will slap their wrists if not?” one person speculated.

Another questioned the missing PlayStation launch, writing, “Makes me wonder what kind of roadblock they ran into to not have it available at the same time.”

Some players say the update has already solved a problem. “This will get at least one extra purchase out of me,” one player said, explaining they had an odd leftover balance stuck on their Switch wallet that they could never use — until now.

