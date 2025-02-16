‘She said this time it’s for real’: Woman walks into Forever21. Then the worker tells her something shocking

A shopper claims that a Forever21 worker in Woodbridge, N.J., told her all stores are closing, following a report by the Wall Street Journal that the brand is considering filing for bankruptcy.

In a video with over 72,000 views, discount chaser and product reviewer Maryah (@maryah781) films the outside of a Forever21 location in a mall.

“I just left Forever21, and they’re officially closing,” she claims. “No more Shein returns. No more nothing.”

What’s more, Maryah says the impending store closure may come with discounts.

“They’re starting at 10% off, and the worker said they’re going to go up 20, 30, 40, 50 every single week,” she says. “Right now, they’re at 10% off.”

But before you splurge on discounted clothing, Maryah warns that the worker told her everything is final sale. That means no more returns or exchanges “until the store is empty.”

“That is so sad. But they do have some good stuff in there,” she says. “They still got a lot of stuff left.”

She shows a large red sign at the entrance that says, “Biggest Sale of the Season.”

“Yeah, it’s the biggest sale of the season. It’s their final sale of the season,” she jokes.

Is Forever21 actually shutting down?

This isn’t the first time Forever21 has considered shutting down. The retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and closed over 200 physical stores, according to CNN. However, a 2024 report by CNBC indicates that these mass closures didn’t remedy the retailer’s financial struggles.

Despite Maryah’s claims, Forever21 has not announced any sweeping, permanent closures. Although, workers could be privy to information not yet released to the public.

According to Forever21’s website, stores still accept returns online and in-store up to 30 days after purchase.

The Daily Dot reached out to Forever21 for further information.

Shoppers react to the potential closure

In the comments, shoppers express shock at Maryah’s claim, sharing their opinion of Forever21.

“Noooooooo, this is literally like the only store i like. Now that I can’t buy from shein, this was going to be my go to. I hate it here,” one writes.

However, some say they aren’t surprised that the retailer may close.

“Forever 21 used to have some decent clothes years ago, but now everything is not worth buying, too much polyester,” another says.

“Who still shops at Forever21,” a third question.

Some viewers remember Forever21’s initial bankruptcy filing and say they don’t believe the retailer will shut its doors anytime soon.

“They have been closing for years. I’m sick of them,” one says. Maryah responds, “I said that to her but she said this time it’s for real so let’s see.”

“They been ‘closing’ for the past 10 years,” another writes.

“Yeah, been there done that, REPEAT,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maryah via email and TikTok direct message.



