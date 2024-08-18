‘All it did was click’: Ford driver takes car to mechanic with unexplained engine issue. Too bad he can’t recreate it

A TikTok from a popular mechanic account is shedding light on the challenges of diagnosing intermittent automotive and engine issues.

In a video by Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice)—which frequently explains common automotive misconceptions—on July 23, a mechanic explains the difficulties of diagnosing engine issues that mysteriously disappear once the vehicle comes into the shop. As of Thursday, the video has garnered 111,000 views.

The mystery begins when a Ford car supposedly can’t start, only for it to run perfectly upon arrival. “The client says all it did was click, wouldn’t start, and then suddenly it starts up and runs perfectly every time,” the mechanic said.

His initial theory pointed to the starter as the culprit. “From his description, it sounds like a bad starter. He mentioned hearing a click but no engine turnover, which can occur if the armature of the starter lands on a bad spot and fails to engage.”

Why was the car suddenly able to start again?

The mechanic also considered the possibility that the movement of the car during towing might have jolted the vehicle into working again. “Sometimes, getting jostled around on a tow truck can jar something loose and cause it to start working again. Right now, it’s starting up perfectly.”

Many commenters related to the mechanic’s experience. “I drove a customer’s car for two weeks with no issues. He picked it up, drove around the corner, and it stalled. We finally figured it out,” one user shared.

The mechanic acknowledged the predicament customers face when bringing in a car with an issue that doesn’t manifest at the shop. “We know you’re not just coming in here to spend money for no reason. 100%.”

How should you address intermittent engine issues?

He added, “I tell the techs, nobody brings their car in here without a problem, right? If they say it’s doing something, it’s doing it. It’s just a matter of getting it to do it for us so we can diagnose it.”

He further explained the importance of considering intermittent engine issues when diagnosing. “Depending on the fuel pump, you can scope it to see what’s happening. But we don’t want to just throw a starter on it and have the client come back a week later with the same problem. It’s a tough spot because we also don’t want to give the car back, only for the client to get stranded.”

The frustration of dealing with intermittent engine issues resonated with many viewers. “I’ve been bending wrenches for 50 years, and intermittent problems are still on top of the nightmare list,” commented one user.

How was the issue solved?

After further investigation, the mechanic discovered that the fuel pump had a driver module that regulated the pump’s speed based on fuel demand. To diagnose the issue, the pump needed to run at full speed. This revealed a connection problem: A loose pin in the fuel pump assembly. This loose pin caused an intermittent connection, affecting the car’s ability to start. Ultimately, the faulty pin indicated that the entire fuel pump assembly needed replacement.

The mechanic emphasized the importance of thorough inspection and logical diagnostics in identifying the issue. “Taking detailed notes, knowing where to look, and following a logical diagnostic path are crucial. That doesn’t mean we’ll always find the problem, but in this case, we did.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Royalty Auto Service for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.