Is Ford struggling to sell its F-150 trucks? Budget expert suggests now is the time for people with low credit scores to purchase one

Ford is extending special financing rates typically reserved for borrowers with excellent credit to those with subprime credit scores in an effort to move F-150 trucks off dealer lots.

The unusual promotion has sparked debate about whether America’s best-selling truck is struggling more than Ford lets on. Several commenters said they think the company needs to stop with the gimmicks and just lower the retail price if they want trucks to sell.

Is Ford trying to move F-150 trucks?

In a viral video with more than 100,000 views, TikTok creator Maie Haven (@maiehaven) broke down Ford’s new financing offer and what it might reveal about the automaker’s current sales situation.

“Ford is apparently struggling to sell the F-150s, so if you have a low credit score, this might be a good chance for you to get one,” she said in the video.

According to Haven, Ford announced a promotion running through the end of September that gives people with low credit scores (620 and lower) the same interest rates as someone with excellent credit.

“But this does only apply to the F-150 models,” she notes.

The promotion is being offered through Ford Credit, the automaker’s financial arm, rather than through a separate bank or credit union.

“Ford says that this is so that they can extend offers to higher-risk customers and to boost sales,” Haven explains. “However, this does say a lot about the current car market and how many F-150s are actually sitting on the lot.”

Associated risks

Haven points out potential risks with the strategy, pointing out that people with lower credit scores tend to be at a higher risk of not making their payments, so while this may help get a lot of F-150s off the lots and boost sales, it could also backfire and lead to a lot more repossessions and missed payments.

She clarifies that the offer isn’t automatic just because someone has a low credit score.

“It’s also important to note that this offer is not just given to anyone just because you have a low credit score. You do still have to meet the income requirements in order to be able to afford the payments,” Haven explains.

The interest rate borrowers receive depends on the loan terms.

“The interest rate that you actually get approved for, while, yes, it is still better than what you would get for a typical loan with a low credit score, it is dependent on the length of your loan and what your loan terms are,” she says.

Haven also reminds viewers that the promotion doesn’t discount the actual price of the trucks, pointing out that they still start at $39,000 and go all the way up past $100,000.

“All in all, this does say a lot about where the current car market stands, especially with Ford and the F-150 and how many of them are truly sitting on the lot that they need to get rid of,” Haven said.

A representative for Ford confirmed to the Daily Dot that the “program offering tier 0 rates to customers in tier 0-4 on specific F-150 models exists.” They added that “customers’ ability to qualify for credit from us isn’t changed, only the rate being offered.”

Ford’s 2025 financial projections

It seems Ford is attempting to boost sales of its F-150 pickup truck before the end of the third quarter, CNBC reported.

Automakers report their sales numbers every quarter, and those figures directly impact their stock prices and how investors view the company. By pushing this promotion before Q3 wraps up, Ford can pump up its sales numbers while clearing out inventory sitting on dealer lots.

Promotions like this one are common and aim to make vehicles more affordable for more buyers while decreasing inventory, especially as new model years arrive.

Sales of Ford F-Series trucks were up 12.7% for the year entering September, though down 3.4% in August compared with a year earlier, CNBC reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ford uses a proprietary scoring model to assess a borrower’s creditworthiness that goes beyond a FICO credit score. The average new auto loan rate was about 9% as of July data, including rates of around 18% to 20% for subprime consumers, according to CNBC.

However, the narrative that Ford is “struggling” to sell F-150s may be more complicated than it appears.

Ford isn’t the only one offering aggressive financing. Stellantis’ Ram Trucks brand is offering 0% financing for well-qualified buyers, while General Motors’ Chevrolet and GMC brands are offering similar low-interest rate deals through the end of September.

“Finance is not the issue, price is,” a top comment read.

“They are trying anything besides lowering prices,” a person said.

“I’m sorry, but the AUDACITY of truck and SUV prices…” another wrote.

“My house doesn’t cost as much as a new F-150. You can keep it,” said another.

“They are trying to give the repo man job security,” another joked.

