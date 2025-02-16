‘Dear Ford Motor Company, please bring these beautiful vehicles to the USA’: Experts are raving about the new Ford Everest Wildtrak. Here’s why

People are raving about the new Ford Everest Wildtrak and for good reason. The Ford Everest Wildtrak is a premium seven-seater SUV with a Bi-Turbo engine and rugged design. This SUV is an absolute beauty with a bold exterior that has car enthusiasts salivating.

Here’s the catch, right now the Ford Everest Wildtrak is only being sold in Pacific Asia markets.

In a TikTok, with over 603.1K views, this content creator (@boysaleford) showcases the stylish Ford Everest Wildtrak which leaves Americans in awe. Will this car ever be sold in America?

How can I as an American get a Ford Everest Wildtrak?

At the moment, the Wildtrak is not being sold in the United States. Currently Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Southeast Asian nations are the only countries selling the WildTrak.

Which brings up the question, how can Americans get a hand on one of these Wildtraks?

Because the vehicle is not sold in the U.S., car buyers will have to look into importing the Wildtrak. A few ways to do this would be importing through an authorized dealership or broker, grey market, secondhand listening (Craigslist), or do a personal importation.

Each of these import options require a series of steps in order to bring in the car overseas. Some Ford dealerships overseas will specialize in importing vehicles from overseas or private companies can be used to import.

On estimate, it’ll cost between $3,000-$5,000 to import a car from Australia, according to CFR Classic. The import process takes 1-2 months to complete shipment.

Another cost to consider is the modifications needed to make the Wildtrak U.S. eligible. Right now, the Wildtrak is not legal to drive in the U.S. The U.S. has a certain list of criteria to determine if the car is road safe. Right now, the Ford Everest Wildtrak does not make the criteria so modification will be needed.

One little thing to consider doing this is the driving wheel will be on the right side of the car where the majority of U.S. cars are on the left side. Also, getting insurance coverage for the Wildtrak may bring up issues.

Why hasn’t Ford released this car in the U.S.?

The first model of the Wildtrak was released in late 2023 and certainly has caught the attention of car enthusiasts.

In the TikTok, many commenters fell in love with the model and demanded the car be brought to the U.S.

“Quit showing me this car unless it’s coming to the U.S. I want it!” one commenter shared.

“That car is sharp,” another user added.

The Ford Everest Wildtrak prides itself on being an off-road machine which makes sense why it’s being sold in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

However, American drivers do love off-road vehicles like the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler. Many experts believe the Wildtrak is the perfect competitor for Ford to use against the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler.

So why isn’t the Wildtrak sold in the U.S.?

There is speculation that Ford wants to focus efforts establishing the Ford Bronco as a legit competitor. Ford reintroduced the Bronco in 2021 as part of a celebration of the heritage collection.

The first Ford Bronco was released in 1966 and Ford is making considerable efforts to reclaim the top off roading vehicle spot. Introducing the Wildtrak while trying to reestablish the Bronco may cause branding conflict.

For the time being, Ford does not plan on releasing the Wildtrak in the U.S.

So what did the viewers think about this Ford Everest Wildtrak?

“If only we got these in the U.S.,” one commented.

“Ford be like ‘For the low price of $85,999,’” a second user joked.

“I need it,” a third user said.

