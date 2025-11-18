“Death to dealerships”: Ford is now selling certified pre-owned vehicles on Amazon

Ford is partnering with Amazon to sell certified pre-owned cars online, letting customers shop for vehicles the same way they order electronics, household goods, or anything else on the site.

Featured Video

Customers are pleased as Ford’s pre-owned vehicles being sold on Amazon will make it easier for drivers to get one without negotiating at the dealership.

Is Ford selling cars on Amazon.com?

According to an official Amazon blog post, Ford-certified pre-owned vehicles are now available for purchase through Amazon Auto in select cities.

Advertisement

The service has launched in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with Amazon saying more cities will follow soon. Customers can browse local dealership inventory, apply for financing, and schedule pickup directly through Amazon, with no dealership negotiation required.

The certified pre-owned cars are available at three certification levels, each with a different warranty. However, all cars purchased through Amazon Auto come with a 14-day/1000-mile money-back guarantee if customers change their minds.

Advertisement

“By working with exceptional Ford dealers who share our commitment to customer service, we’re creating a car buying experience that combines trusted vehicle certification with the convenience Amazon is known for,” Amazon Auto global leader Fan Jin says.

Customers interested in purchasing a pre-owned Ford vehicle can browse local options at amazon.com/FordCPO.

What do customers think of the new service?

On X, users react to the new service. Many say they’re excited for the car-buying experience to change, sharing their own gripes with buying directly from dealerships.

Advertisement

“This is an interesting development. This industry was in dire need of an overhaul, so I’m curious to follow where this goes. I once had to threaten to call the police when a big-name dealer in my area held my trade-in keys hostage, trying to strongarm me into a deal I didn’t want,” one X user writes.

“Death to dealerships,” replied X user @ceemorecutz.

“This could actually make buying used cars more transparent and hassle-free,” another remarks. “Curious to see how fast others follow.”

Advertisement

“This is actually a *really* smart move. People are fed up with the dealership model and being taken advantage of by sleazy sales tactics. I imagine their sales will be excellent,” another X user posts.

“Amazon is sliding into the car market the same way it took over everything else,” Alec Sime points out. “Ford partnering up shows they’d rather join the machine than fight it.”

Advertisement

“If Amazon can make car buying less painful than dealerships, they’ll revolutionize the industry,” said another.

Another user jokes, “Can I return it at Whole Foods, tho?”

However, others say they’ll only consider the service when other car brands become available.

“Wake me up when it’s Toyota,” one jokes.

Advertisement

“But it’s still a Ford,” an X user posts with a photo of Hide The Pain Harold.

Another X user points out the hypocrisy: “So they made fun of Carvana but wanna Carvana?”

Whether shoppers end up embracing the concept remains to be seen, but Ford and Amazon appear confident that convenience will win.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.