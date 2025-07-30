An airline passenger drew online applause after footage of her jamming her suitcase into the cabin luggage checker went viral. Traveling gets more expensive all the time, and with the help of the Jet2 holiday meme, this video felt like a victory to many who feel increasingly screwed by airline policies.

The woman’s coolness during the whole thing gave her goddess qualities.

Beating the bag checker

The TikTok video, posted by @summermken_official, gained over 14 million views in a week. To the sound of the Jet2 Holiday ad, a woman in a blue dress with determination in her eyes shoved and beat her small suitcase into the carry-on size checker.

She had to get the angle just right, then slammed the top with both hands. It didn’t want to go in at first, and shavings of yellow paint drifted to the floor from the sides getting scraped by the plastic.

It almost looked like it wasn’t going to make it, but she readjusted the sides and, in front of enraptured onlookers, slid the suitcase all the way in. The camera caught the woman’s face for a moment as she dusted off her hands. She definitely told someone so.

It took a bit of effort to yank the case back out, but she managed, and walked away triumphant.

In light of increasing fees for everything to do with flying, including checking luggage, this woman’s efforts are understandable. Early this month, Southwest Airlines customers blasted the company for ending its “Bags Fly Free” policy and charging for most checked items.

The Jet2 holiday meme reference likely also helped fuel this video’s popularity. U.K. folks went nuts last week when the voice of the ad, Zoe Lister, met the singer of the background single, Jess Glynne.

“I’m with her”

Frustrated flyers from nations around the world flocked to the comments to praise the woman in the video for not letting another airline get away with an unnecessary charge. Her somehow calm demeanor while beating her suitcase into the checker, along with how incredible she looks in that dress, combined to launch her to icon status.

TikToker @user_saryy said, “Sorry that happened, but your dress, your hair, at least you looked divine even while frustrated.”

Meanwhile, @zawsky.edits called her a “strong and independent woman.”

Others focused on how satisfying it is to get around the constant attempts to nickel-and-dime customers everywhere. Nothing feels better than beating the system.

“Ngl, I’m with her,” wrote @ukpatriotact. “Doesn’t matter if it’s 1mm or by a mile. If it fits, it fits!”

“I don’t know why people get mad at her,” said @klosmia, “it literally fits, some of y’all act like you are the manager of the company and you get all the money.”

