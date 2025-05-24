“$300 fee”: Tow truck driver picks up a brand-new Chevrolet truck. Then mechanic realizes the floor mat is the issue

A tow truck driver had to pick up a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss after the customer complained it wouldn’t start. The issue? As it turns out, the floor mat was covering the accelerator pedal and depressing it in the process.

The mechanic who inspected the truck couldn’t believe what the issue was upon figuring it out. “Can’t make this up,” TikToker @hotrodholden, the mechanic who posted a since-deleted video of the misstep, exclaims.

What is clear-flood mode?

@hotrodholden says that because the floor mat was depressing the gas pedal, the car went into “clear-flood mode.”

“Runs fine when it’s not in clear flood mode,” he continues.

EricTheCarGuy explains what clear-flood mode is on his car blog.

The blog notes, “On a fuel-injected engine, if you depress the gas pedal, usually past 80%, the fuel system goes into what’s called clear-flood mode.

How much do tow truck drivers make per tow?

The TikToker’s video had 150,000 views prior to its deletion. Viewers thought the worst of the tow truck driver and figured they were acting predatory. “Tow truck driver caught that but said nothing so he made more money,” one said.

“These tow companies these days are so unethical it’s sickening,” another claimed.

According to responses collected in two different online forums, many tow truck drivers seem to work off of commission. They say they receive 20% to 30% of what they bring in.

What should you do if your floor mat depresses your gas pedal?

When a gas pedal is depressed for reasons outside of your control, State Farm notes that “the vehicle can accelerate to full speed and become unresponsive to braking efforts.”

If you are aware your floor mat is stuck to your gas pedal while driving and can’t fix it while driving, the insurance company recommends you take the following steps:

Firmly push down—don’t pump—the brake pedal. Use both feet if you need to.

Put the car in neutral.

Steer in a straight line until you find a good stopping place, away from traffic. For example, try to come to a stop on a shoulder if you are on the highway.

Pull over, and turn the car off.

State Farm advises against driving the vehicle again “until it has been professionally serviced.” If your floor mat is the culprit, simply readjust it before continuing on your journey.

