“You have to use Sharpie”: Mom shares the first things she does during a flood to keep her kids and family safe on TikTok

As floods hit more parts of the U.S., including the recent deadly downpours in Texas, people are turning to TikTok for ideas on how to stay safe. Not all of them are great.

TikTok user Felyk Dimon (@felykdimon) recently went viral for sharing her hacks for preparing her home and kids for a flood. She regularly posts life hacks online—some practical, while others definitely raise eyebrows.

Here’s what she does to prepare her kids during a flood

The video opens with Dimon placing a bandage on her child’s arm. She writes a phone number on top, presumably in case they get separated.

She writes the number on the sole of a child’s boot, adding the note “call me :)” to it.

Next, she takes a small plastic bag and slips in a wad of cash. She takes a second bag, grabs a credit card, and—this part raised some questions—writes the card’s PIN code on the car, then places it inside the bag. Both bags go straight into the child’s shoe.

Then comes a tray of ice cubes. Dimon places three coins on top and freezes them. While she doesn’t explain this one, commenters say it’s a way to check if the power ever went out. If the coins sink into the ice, it means the freezer thawed and refroze.

Finally, she makes a DIY light. She fills a glass vase with water, tosses in some crumpled foil, and seals the top with tape—leaving a hole just big enough for a flashlight. Once turned on, the water-filled vase glows like a lantern.

Her video went viral, garnering over 31.1 million views.

What emergency experts actually recommend

While some of Dimon’s ideas might be helpful, actual flood preparedness looks a little different. They’re a little more Pinterest than preventative.

According to the CDC, flood safety starts with planning. Families should prepare a “go bag” with essentials such as medications, identification, insurance cards, nonperishable food, and bottled water.

And yes, cash is useful as credit card machines may not work when the power’s out. Placing it inside plastic bags is a good idea to keep it from getting damaged.

They also suggest keeping a battery-powered radio, flashlight, and backup phone charger nearby.

Here are a few more basics:

Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Even six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down.

Unplug electrical appliances and shut off utilities if instructed.

Stay away from downed power lines, especially after the water recedes.

Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or disabled.

Have a communication plan in case phone networks go down.

The comments section was divided, to say the least.

“You just leaked your phone number and your credit card code,” one person wrote.

Another shared their own experience: “Someone who’s actually been in a massive flood—the cell and power is out for usually 7 days. Only have cash because there is no power. Charge your phones in your cars. The radio from the car will be your only point of contact. Keep connecting with everyone—especially your neighbors.”

Not everyone was impressed. “No, this is just dumb,” one person said. “I would keep my child with me at all times. I would never let my child get lost by itself,” suggests @rosepilet.

Another added, “Hate to burst ur bubble, but that band-aid is getting annihilated.”

However, TikToker @BkNailzz retorts, “You have to use Sharpie, hun, that bandage will come off if it gets wet. I did the same for Hurricane Milton on my daughter when we got flooded, and ink didn’t come off.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dimon via email.

