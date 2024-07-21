‘I had to throw them out’: Traveler warns against buying Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Doritos while traveling

A U.S. traveler has issued a warning for anyone planning to indulge in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or Doritos while in Europe: They’re not what you’re expecting.

TikTok user Justin English (@ana1bleachkimlipbiaswhor), who posted the video on July 15, shared his disappointing experience with the European versions of these beloved snacks. The video, which has amassed over 367,600 views, details his surprise and frustration after buying a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos at an airport in Europe.

“If any of y’all are going to the continent of Europe over the summer and see a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or Flamin’ Hot Doritos on the shelf, do not buy them thinking that they taste like the ones in the United States because you will be met sorely with disappointment,” he warns.

The TikToker explained that he had been starving, having not eaten for a day, and was thrilled to spot a familiar snack on the shelf of the only open store at the airport.

However, his excitement quickly turned to dismay when he opened the bag and saw that the Cheetos were orange instead of the signature bright red. “There is no excuse for that. That bright red dye is legal to use in the EU.”

He continued, “So with my hopes waning, I go and take a bite. It’s tangy barbecue. Tangy barbecue, not a spice in sight.” As a humorous aside, the TikToker claimed he even rubbed his eyes with hands covered in Cheeto dust and felt no pain. “Literally the biggest disappointment in my life,” he joked.

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers going to the comment section to share their reactions:

“bbq is the highest spice level europeans can take,” one commenter wrote, poking fun at the perceived European palate.

A second shared, “i drank fanta in amsterdam and wanted to cry it tasted like orange sparkling water.”

“WHY DONT THEY USE THE RED40 WHYYYYY,” another user commented.

Why do Flamin’ Hot Cheetos taste different overseas?

When it comes both taste and color, the differences come down to approaches to food regulation.

In the U.S., the approach to food additives is somewhat laissez-faire. If an ingredient isn’t officially harmful, it’s generally good to go. This “innocent until proven guilty” philosophy allows for a broader palette of flavors and colors in American food products.

Across the pond, the European Union has a more cautious approach. Only additives that pass rigorous safety tests make it to the European table, which means that many ingredients common in the U.S. don’t.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Justin English via Instagram DMs for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.