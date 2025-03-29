‘Cried the second he left the car’: Woman goes on date. Then they spot something strange on the side of the road

Modern dating is infamous for being awful. But this woman and her Hinge date actually ended up rescuing a dog.

Nearly half of adults in the United States, and the majority of women, say dating has become harder in the last 10 years, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Nowadays, most people are stuck in an endless cycle of online dating, often struggling to find anyone they actually want to swipe right on and more times than not ending up in the message graveyard.

Even if they do make it to a first date, it’s common to get ghosted after or find out that they’re not looking for the same level of commitment, despite what their profile originally stated.

It’s frustrating, and many people, especially women, are opting out of online dating entirely.

But this date story is delighting people all over the internet and maybe even giving some people hope that there’s a wholesome match out there for them. They may just have to end up in an unconventional situation to find that out.

No, we don’t mean furry like the furry community (an often misunderstood subculture).

We mean furry like a furry four-legged friend that accidentally tagged along on this couple’s first date.

In a viral video with nearly 1 million views, TikTok user Emily (@emily_82701) shared her sweet date night story.

“POV: On a first date & he pulls over for a dog that was on the highway,” Emily shared.

The dog looked to be a German Shepherd that Emily’s date was saying was “too well kept” to be a stray. However, she didn’t have a chip to help determine who her owner is.

Emily’s date decided to stop by a Target to get a leash and a bowl to take care of the pup while they found her owners. (Though he did joke that he wanted to keep her.)

“She’s already grown attached to him because she cried the second that he left the car,” Emily said.

“10/10 zhinge date,” she added in the caption.

Did they keep the dog?

No. Emily and her date said it was apparent the pooch was somebody’s pet, so they were diligently trying to find the owner.

They posted on the Neighbors app and were able to find the owner.

“She is home, she is happy. We did not actually keep her,” Emily said about the dog.

Emily hasn’t stated anything outright, but did confirm that they had a great time on the first date.

People in the comment section are pulling for this to be the rom-com start to Emily’s love story.

“She has to be the flower girl at your wedding,” a person insisted.

What to do if your pet goes missing

About 10 million pets go missing each year in the United States, with one in three pets going missing in their lifetime.

To keep your pet safe and secure, the Animal Humane Society recommends you have a collar with an ID tag with your phone number and home address so that if a person finds your pet, they can be quickly and safely returned.

A microchip is a good backup in case they lose their tag or don’t have it on at the time they go missing.

If you lose your pet, it’s recommended that you post in local groups like Facebook and Nextdoor, call animal control, and search the neighborhood.

About 50% of pet parents find their lost animals.

“Having a child on the first date is so wild,” a top comment read.

“Ma’am the flag doesn’t get GREENER,” a person said.

“Weird way for him to propose, but that’s your baby dog and husband now lol,” another wrote.

“He trained her to do that and had a friend drop her off before y’all drove by to get girls to trust him. (This is how bad my trust issues are),” another speculated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

