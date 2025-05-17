World’s first mass-produced flying car may be taking off in 2026

Shouldn’t we all be driving flying cars by now? Wasn’t that the future cartoons and sci-fi films promised us? Well, maybe we’re not as far off as previously thought.

Klein Vision is a Slovakian company founded by inventor Stefan Klein and businessman Anton Zajac in 2017. After decades of work across two companies, Klein is closer than ever to getting his flying car certified with aviation authorities and into production.

The fifth-generation prototype of the AirCar is due in September, and the company is aiming to start production and customer deliveries by early 2026. It’ll cost a pretty penny at a starting price of $800,000.

Not only does it boast a wildly futuristic, four-wheel design, but the AirCar can transform automatically between its flying and driving modes. Drivers—uh, pilots—can push a few buttons and go from driving to flying in just a few minutes.

Specs

You might be wondering about specs. Think sports car with a V6 engine and elbow room that can also transform into a small aircraft at virtually a moment’s notice. It’s basically if Bruce Wayne decided to open a Batmobile dealership.

If commercial flying cars become a reality, what is the internet going to complain about next? Clearly not our society’s lack of vehicles that can drive, fly, and swim.

That’s because Klein is reportedly looking toward an amphibian model as soon as he completes his 30-year vision of mass-producing a flying car.

