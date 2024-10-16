‘Dog food with lead in it’: FedEx delivery driver has a PSA for customers who order Chewy deliveries

This FedEx delivery worker is so over delivering your heavy monthly Chewy boxes, stating that the company has lead issues anyway.

What is Chewy?

Chewy is an online retailer specializing in pet products and supplies for a variety of animals including dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles. It’s most known for its subscription service, which allows you to auto-ship a number of products (like food and medication).

The company incentivizes people to choose this option by offering a discount on auto-shipments and touting its convenience.

While it was founded in 2011, it seems to have boomed in popularity after being acquired by PetSmart for $3.35 billion in 2017.

You may have already seen a neighbor receive a box with the now-recognizable chewy logo across it.

FedEx worker complains while issuing PSA

In a viral video with more than 340,000 views, FedEx worker Jennifer Monique (@jennifermonique036) says that “FedEx needs to go on and print Chewy” on the side of its vans because that seems to be all they’re delivering nowadays.

“Heavy *ss Chewy boxes,” Monique says.

“These Chewy sh*ts is heavy. It’s motherf*ckin dog food with lead in it,” she jokingly adds.

As online ordering continues to boom and become the norm for how many people shop, delivery workers face the consequences of more frequent packages, more loaded routes, and heavy items.

Chewy class action lawsuit

In July, a California pet owner filed a class action lawsuit against Chewy for allegedly selling dog grooming products and ceramic food dishes containing harmful levels of lead without proper warning, Injury Claims reported.

If true, this violates California’s Proposition 65, which requires businesses to warn consumers about potential exposure to chemicals that are known to cause cancer or birth defects.

Chewy does not seem to have publicly responded to the lawsuit or its claims.

What happens when a person or animal is exposed to lead?

Lead exposure can be harmful to children, adults, and pets. Lead exposure can happen by ingestion, inhalation, or physical contact.

In children, it can cause developmental delays, learning disabilities, and behavioral issues. In adults, it can increase the risk of health conditions like high blood pressure and kidney problems.

In dogs, it can lead to various health issues like anemia, gastrointestinal disorders, lethargy, anorexia, and neurological and behavioral changes, The Spruce Pets reported.

“Not me with a chewy order coming today,” a top comment read.

“I ordered 3 cat litters and they put it all in one box! I felt bad and never did it again! It was like a box of bricks!” a person said.

“LISTEN!!! They got enough orders to have their own delivery company! I be dying getting that shift off the semi’s,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monique for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Chewy and FedEx via email.

