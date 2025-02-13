‘I’m freaking out’: Woman says you need to download your student loan records right away. Here’s why it’s so important

With talk of changes to the Department of Education (DOE), a woman on TikTok is urging federal student loan borrowers to download their loan records before it’s too late.

Featured Video

But why? The Trump administration has floated the idea of shutting down the department entirely, shifting control of education to the states, as reported by the New York Post.

Actually getting rid of a federal agency isn’t that simple, though. It would take Congressional approval, and experts say that’s unlikely to happen overnight.

Still, the idea has some borrowers on edge. What happens if the DOE changes—or disappears altogether?

Advertisement

That’s where TikTok user Sarah Haas, (@the_1st_sarah_e) comes in. Her viral video, now at over 2 million views, warns borrowers to download their student loan records now—just in case.

She warns borrowers to save their loan records—just in case

“Listen, if you have a federal student loan, you need to go onto studentaid.gov and download all of the information on your loan now before the DOE gets a little crazy,” she says in the clip.

She admits she’s not sure if anything will actually happen—but says it’s better to be prepared.

Advertisement

“It could be nothing, but I just think maybe it might be a good idea to have that downloaded so you have information at hand if need be,” Haas explains.

“Things feel a little up in the air right with uncertainty, so it might be safe to have a record of your student loans as they stand currently,” Haas wrote in the video’s caption.

What happens to federal student loans if the Department of Education shuts down?

First off, federal student loans are only those borrowed from the government. If you have private loans, this wouldn’t affect you.

Advertisement

But for those with federal loans, things could get complicated.

If the DOE shuts down, federal student loans won’t just disappear—but who manages them could change.

Right now, the DOE oversees trillions in student loans. If the agency is dismantled, that responsibility would likely shift to another federal agency, like the Treasury Department or individual states.

That kind of handoff could create major issues with loan servicing, repayment programs, and even customer support.

Advertisement

Then there’s the question of loan forgiveness programs. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program and income-driven repayment plans all run through the DOE.

If the department no longer exists, these programs could be overhauled, paused, or even eliminated, depending on how things shake out. Borrowers who depend on these benefits might be left in limbo.

‘Girl why?’

In the comments, most users don’t see a problem with the information disappearing– being under the impression the loan would disappear with it too.

Advertisement

“If there is no longer a department of education I no longer owe anyone money and that is just how I feel,” wrote one user.

“Girl why?” asked another. “If it disappears I never knew about it the heck.”

However, as stated above, those loans wouldn’t be eliminated but rather passed down to some other institution.

Other frustrated users said this proposal has made them change their behavior.

Advertisement

“I’m not paying them now,” shared a third. “And I’m not going to start. I’ve been paying faithfully since 2006 and I’ve barely made a dent. I’m done paying.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Haas via TikTok message for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.