“I thought I was crazy”: Patients say their Adderall and Vyvanse isn’t working—and now the FDA recall explains why

A quiet 2025 FDA recall may finally explain why so many people have been saying their Adderall or Vyvanse suddenly feels weaker (or doesn’t work at all).

In late October, the agency pulled certain batches of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, a generic version of Vyvanse often used as an Adderall alternative, after tests showed the capsules weren’t dissolving properly.

Patients only began hearing about the recall once TikTok videos went viral last week, prompting questions about why the warning never reached those relying on the medication to function.

FDA recalls ADHD meds

The FDA initiated a recall on lisdexamfetamine dimesylate—a generic form of Vyvanse, which is similar to Adderall—on October 28, 2025. Two days later, they listed the action as a Class II recall, which means the faulty medications do not pose a serious health threat but may cause temporary effects.

Testing found that certain bottles of generic Vyvanse could not pass a dissolution specifications test, meaning that the capsules do not dissolve properly in the body. The pills are therefore not releasing enough of the actual medication to work right.

This may come as a bit of a relief to those with ADHD who could not understand why their medication suddenly seemed to stop boosting their concentration like it used to. Some have reported that the effects seem diminished, while others say it wears off after lunch instead of lasting throughout the day.

Unfortunately, word of the recall largely failed to reach patients, judging by the confusion and panic on social media. One New York psychiatrist had to make a TikTok video warning his followers that they need to check their meds.

“What you guys have been reporting is they felt no boost in concentration at all, or no noticeable effect, pretty much like you’re taking a sugar pill,” said Dr. Ahmed Al-Katib, “or the effects wore off much faster than before, especially after eating lunch.”

What to do if your Adderall has been recalled

The TikToker recommended calling your doctor if the recall impacted your medication. He warned, however, that some physicians are also unaware of the recall and may need evidence before they will refill a prescription early. Regardless, it’s important to take action to avoid disturbing withdrawal symptoms.

According to Dr. Al-Katib, Adderall XR may also be part of the 2025 recall.

Withdrawal symptoms can include:

Extreme fatigue

Depression

Altered sleep habits

Irritability

Mood swings

Difficulty concentration

Depressed reflexes

Slowed heart rate

Gastrointestinal upset

Headaches

Vivid dreams or nightmares

Cravings

Commenters on Dr. Al-Katib’s video confirmed a difference in their ability to focus and expressed frustration with the increasing unreliability of our healthcare system, which recently suffered a shortage in similar medications.

“Every day it’s like I’m gambling with whether or not I’ll be functional,” said @quickflint.

“When is the class action coming out and we need real money because this is messing with our lives,” asked @nessa_theone9.

