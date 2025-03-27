‘I had to quit’: Walmart shopper notices Fairlife Core Power shakes are $4.88 apiece. Now viewers are worried about what’s in them

In the fitness world, Fairlife reigns supreme due to its yummy, protein-packed shakes. But, a Walmart shopper and TikTok content creator pointed out that recent price hikes have pushed buyers away from their favorite protein shake. Some commenters were worried about what’s actually in them, too.

In a video with over 3.3 million views, TikTok user @Tony_reviews expressed his dismay at one of his favorite protein shakes’ steep price. “I’m just walking through Walmart right. These Core Power 42 gram protein shakes are literally $5 dollars after tax,” he said.

“I keep saying you can get better deals somewhere else.” He added, “this is Walmart. This is the proof.”

Have Fairlife protein shakes gotten more expensive?

Other TikTok commenters agreed that the drinks have gotten more expensive over time.

@theboulder commented, “it used to be $2 back when they came out. They are more expensive now. I used to always get them.”

Companies like Target and Walmart are free to increase prices for its supply of Fairlife protein shakes, meaning that prices vary. Some Target stores have increased prices for a pack of 12 vanilla Core Power Fairlife protein shakes to over $95 dollars. Other stores, like Walmart, have individual shakes for $4.88.

Even stores like Costco and Sam’s Club have seen a recent uptick in prices. On Reddit, users noticed how Fairlife’s regular, non-elite protein shakes went from $20 to $23 practically overnight.

Despite the original video mostly focusing on rising protein costs, some commenters were quick to point out why Fairlife wasn’t their go-to shake.

“Sucralose. I had to quit drinking them,” @Martin Fuller commented, raising a question about whether the $5 protein shakes were even healthy to begin with.

Is Sucralose bad or what?

Sucralose, marketed to consumers as Splenda, is an artificial sweetener found in many U.S products. Some short-term studies have found that sucralose can affect the gut microbiome. But the amount of sucralose needed to have negative consequences is extremely high. Studies on sucralose say more long-term research is needed to confirm any negative effects.

The acceptable daily intake for sucralose, according to the FDA, is 5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. For additional perspective, a person who only weighs 100 pounds could consume around 19 12-milligram packets of Splenda without experiencing negative side effects. A person would have to consume 22 packs of Splenda before experiencing negative consequences, per the FDA.

Sucralose forms less than 1% of a Fairlife Core Power Elite Protein shake according to its ingredients list, so its incredibly unlikely that

The Daily Dot has reached out to Fairlife, Walmart, and TikTok user @Tony_reviews for more information.

