‘I ALMOST SOLD MY DOG’: Woman tries to sell plant on Facebook Marketplace. Then she realizes she made a big mistake

Facebook Marketplace is a haven for buying and selling used items, but what happens when you put the wrong thing up for sale?

If you’ve furnished a house, tried to get rid of what you found while spring cleaning, or are generally a deal hunter, you’ve likely heard of Facebook Marketplace.

You can buy and sell almost anything on Marketplace, including event tickets, cars, electronics, furniture, and even custom art.

While plenty of people find it useful, this woman was flooded with messages for her post, and not for the reason she wanted.

Woman accidentally lists her pet on Facebook Marketplace

In a viral video with more than 580,000 views, content creator Nicole Mozolewski shared the surprising but ultimately harmless mistake she just made.

Mozolewski explains that she was trying to sell her large artificial plant on Facebook Marketplace.

She went to scope out her messages to see why the item wasn’t selling. She was surprised to see a familiar face—that of her very cute dog, Griffey.

And her “item” was, in fact, getting attention. Several people checked in to see if he was still available.

“Are you rehoming your dog?” a person asked Mozolewski.

In the background, it seems Mozolewski yells out that the dog was worth several thousand dollars, not the $75 he was accidentally listed for.

“Wonder what people were thinking when they saw this listing omg,” Mozolewski said in the caption.

“This lady was selling a king size bed on facebook marketplace. Her husband was still asleep on the bed,” a top comment read.

“Imagine the description said don’t have time to give it water so it dying,” a person joked.

“Seeing ‘artificial plant’ and a picture of a dog on fb would have had me crying,” another said.

“Griffey ( probably) wdym I’m only worth $75 AND I’m artificial plant!?” a commenter added.

How popular is Facebook Marketplace?

Since its launch in 2016, Facebook Marketplace has grown into one of Meta’s most successful products. It has 1.1 billion with a “B” users in 70 countries. At this point, it competes with the likes of eBay and Craigslist, CNBC reported.

And it’s been a great retention tool for younger users.

About 71% of teens were on Facebook back in 2014 (closer to the platform’s popularity peak among young people), CNBC reported. Now, that number is down to a mere 32%.

“I only use Facebook for Marketplace,” Mirka Arevalo, a student at Buffalo University, told CNBC. “I go in knowing what I want, not just casually browsing.”

Another person described it as “the flea market of the internet.”

Unlike competitors, Marketplace doesn’t charge a listing fee, and people tend to trust sellers more since they can easily see the associated profile.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mozolewski for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

