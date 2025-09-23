“Where all the degenerates are”: Facebook launches new AI dating features, including a “meet cute” option

Facebook announces two new AI-supported features for its dating profiles. Users share their first impressions of the tech on social media.

What are Facebook’s new AI dating features?

In a press release on Sept. 22, Facebook announced the launch of an AI dating assistant and “Meet Cute.”

The dating assistant helps users “find better matches based on interests and preferences” to combat boredom while swiping through profiles. Users can ask the dating assistant to peruse profiles using unique prompts to recommend matches.

Facebook added two dating features called dating assistant and meet cute which uses their own algorithm to match people for the users taste. pic.twitter.com/6sjPLgseHd — Saadh Jawwadh (@SaadhJawwadh) September 22, 2025

The Meet Cute feature automatically matches users with Facebook’s “surprise” recommendations. Then, users can decide to proceed with a conversation or unmatch manually.

What do users think of the new features?

Facebook dating users share their initial thoughts following the announcement of the new features, which will gradually roll out in the United States and Canada.

On Reddit, some users suspect that the new features are Facebook’s attempt to combat pervasive “bot accounts” on its dating platform. However, they say it could backfire.

“You can’t both push AI and try to clean up spam…,” one Redditor comments.

Another agreed, saying, “Facebook has encountered numerous issues with AI and product design, making me wonder what they’re actually trying to accomplish?”

Another said they had tried the feature, but “it recommended a few people a state or two away from me.”

Some X users say they are skeptical of the new AI-backed features.

“Lmao ahhh yes, Facebook dating with the help of AI…..what could go wrong?!” one X user posts.

“Facebook dating sounds like a side quest nobody asked for. Who’s actually brave enough to try it first?” another asks.

Other Facebook dating profile users say they’ve mostly used the platform as a joke, commenting on the subpar matches they receive. It’s hard to say if the new features will change their minds.

“Facebook dating intrigues me because it shows me who likes me for free; however, I feel like it’s where all the degenerates are,” one user remarks.

“If you’re on Facebook dating, all hope is lost,” another jokes.

“Facebook dating is so funny because why is Athrun from Canada trying to fly to Texas within two messages?” a third says.

