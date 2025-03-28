‘Not on the men’s’: Texas woman tries to use bathroom at Exxon gas station. Then she notices a lock from the outside

Next time you use the bathroom in an Exxon gas station or any gas station, be on the lookout for this weird thing on the outside of the door, especially if you’re a woman.

Strange Exxon gas bathroom

While driving in Texas, Shelby (@momcallsmeshelby) notices something strange in an Exxon gas station’s bathroom. On the outside of the door, there is a lock on the top left side that electronically locks the door from the outside automatically. You are only able to unlock this lock from the outside, meaning that the person inside the bathroom can get stuck inside and have no way of getting out unless someone unlocks it from the outside.

“I go to use the bathroom, and I notice there’s a lock on the outside. So when you close the door, it locks you in from the outside. You have no way of getting out,” says Shelby about the Exxon bathroom. They continue, “And it’s not on the men’s. Tell me that’s not [expletive] weird.” Next, Shelby shows the outside of the door to the men’s bathroom with no outer lock.

The video has 3 million views and over 7,000 comments.

Vibes were off

In the initial video explaining what happened at the gas station, Shelby explains that the Exxon employees were acting strange. When Shelby was recording the video of the doors, the employees told them they couldn’t record or take pictures inside the Exxon station. Additionally, Shelby says that they gave them an “I’m watching you look” and kept putting two fingers to their eyes and then to Shelby.

“I would rather if it’s not normal and something’s not right that someone sees this because it’s a college town; there’s tons of vulnerable young girls there,” she says, adding, “the energy of those men—something was not okay.”

Viewers weigh in

“As someone who stops in public gas station restrooms all over the country I truly appreciate this post! I will be checking every door I go into now. This is truly scary. Is there not some explanation?” says one comment.

“I swear this app keeps me from getting kidnapped because who’s entering any public restroom now without checking for this not me,” someone else says.

“I worked at a gas station… there’s no need for that lock. That should have been reported to the police,” says another.

“Let’s take it a step further .. how many people have gone missing in this area ?” asks another.

The Daily Dot has previously covered women being mindful of their safety when in public spaces like a parking lot. This article, for example, explains why finding a strange glove attached to your car is a sign to be extra vigilant of your surroundings.

In a final video, Shelby says someone, possibly someone who had seen her initial video, called a fire marshal, who removed the lock from the door.

“Hallelujah, high five, to everyone who took this serious and raised awareness,” Shelby says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Exxon Gas for comment via email and to Shelby via TikTok direct message and comment.