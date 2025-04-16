‘I bet you’ve never heard of this Vaseline hack’: Home improvement expert shares little-known use for Vaseline on faucets

A home improvement expert is offering TikTokers a handy tip for maintaining bathroom fixtures—all with the help of a little Vaseline.

“Bet you’ve never heard of this Vaseline hack,” @twinhomeexperts says in a video that’s been viewed over 45,000 times so far. “If you want to preserve the lifespan of your plumbing fixtures, do this. Take a little vaseline, make sure your fixture is dry, and then what you’re going to do is you’re just going to take Vaseline and rub it all inside and around the spray nozzles.”

The goal here is to prevent hard water buildup. Hard water, which is generally what comes through the pipes unless you have a filter installed, contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Over time, these can accumulate within pipes or on fixtures where the water comes out, creating clogs.

“Once you apply the Vaseline to each of your plumbing fixtures, just go with a towel and just give it a little bit of a wipe, leaving a barrier of Vaseline,” @twinhomeexperts suggested. “This is going to prevent the calcification from building up and ruining your fixtures.”

Does Vaseline really help keep fixtures in good shape?

@twinhomeexperts isn’t the first to suggest this Vaseline hack for bathroom faucets and shower heads. The idea is that it works to repel water, which can help prevent buildup.

On the flip side, Vaseline might attract dirt and other debris, which could cause problems in another way. The trick is still worth a try, but it’s good to keep an eye on how it works for you. And in the meantime, Vaseline can definitely help get rid of soap scum build up and help your bathroom fixtures shine.

Just make sure not to get any Vaseline inside your bathtub or shower floor, as it can make things too slippery and increase the risk of falling.

How do you get rid of limescale buildup?

While the Vaseline trick is aimed at preventing the limescale buildup that comes from hard water, if it’s already happened, there’s an easy way to get rid of it.

According to Good Housekeeping, mixing a concoction that’s part water and part white vinegar and letting any fixtures with buildup soak in it overnight should make it easier to scrub off. In instances where removing the fixtures doesn’t make sense, you can fill a plastic bag and secure it around the fixture to allow it to soak.

If you own your home and have the money to invest, you can also consider installing a soft water filter. This strips magnesium and calcium from the water before it hits the pipes, offering a long-term solution to buildup issues.

But for the rest of us, breaking out the Vaseline and regularly cleaning the bathroom is generally an affordable, easy trick to keep things running smoothly.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @twinhomeexperts via TikTok comment.

