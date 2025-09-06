An ex-Primark worker filmed a TikTok about being fired for…filming TikToks at work

A man who worked at Irish fashion retailer Primark recorded a TikTok from his car after learning he had been fired. He told viewers that his dismissal came during his probationary period and was directly tied to videos he had posted on the platform. His reaction quickly spread online after Reddit users shared the clip.

Aimn (@lifewithaimn) admitted he had been filming while on the clock and didn’t see what was wrong with doing so. He also accused specific managers of mistreating him, going so far as to accuse them of being racist and calling out two by name.

Despite the heated tone, he told his followers that he was ready to move on, saying, “There’s better things along for me in the future. But I already had two jobs anyway.”

What the TikToker claimed happened

In the video, the former retail assistant repeated, “Yo, guys, I’m officially fired from Primark. I’m officially fired from Primark.” He explained that he failed his probation review because of his TikTok activity, which allegedly violated company policies.

Aimn read directly from the termination letter, telling his audience the company accused him of a “serious breach of trust” and “covert recordings.” He didn’t seem to know what “breach of trust” meant and argued that the videos were harmless, saying, “Go check my page out. Tell me if the videos are that bad.” The videos have since been deleted.

Moreover, he claimed that no warning had been issued before termination, although some on social media said that he described several warnings he had previously received in the video. “No warning. No nothing. Straight out,” he said, adding that Primark ended his employment just 10 days before his original contract expired.

He also alleged that some managers displayed bias, though he clarified that not all staff treated him poorly. Still, he singled out two managers, saying, “She definitely enjoys that life. She’s the type of manager that just loves having power, bro.”

Although frustrated, he concluded that better opportunities awaited him, saying, “Primark did that thing. I’m gonna do more things. Inshallah.”

Social media was not sympathetic

The clip quickly circulated beyond TikTok after a Reddit user shared it to the r/byebyejob community. The poster explained that the man had filmed himself “serving customers and working” and later deleted the original videos.

Reactions ranged from blunt criticism to bewilderment. One commenter said, “This idiot was fired for breaking Company policy while on probation.” Another noted that the firing was legal under Irish and UK employment law, especially while on probationary period.

Some pointed out the irony, writing, “Well his immediate reaction to being fired for making TikTok videos is to make a TikTok video…” Others questioned the cultural shift around filming at work. “Why do young people record themselves working? Why are people watching people doing mundane jobs?” one Redditor asked.

Another added, “Seriously how rotted out is someone’s brain that they spend their free time watching people working at their retail jobs?”

@lifewithaimn and Primark did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM and email, respectively.

