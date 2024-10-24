‘NDA is expired’: Ex-barista says there is a ‘secret Starbucks’ only for the ‘elite.’ Here’s what we know

Comedian Steven Randolph (@comedianstevenrandolph) recently shared a TikTok video that has left many viewers questioning whether it’s fact or parody.

In the clip, which has now racked up over 19 million views, Randolph interviews a man who claims to have worked at a “secret Starbucks” accessible only to Hollywood’s elite.

What’s the deal with the ‘secret Starbucks’?

The interview begins with Randolph confirming that his guest is no longer bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“Your NDA is expired, and you can talk about this,” the comedian says.

The guest confirms this, then claims that he used to work at a Starbucks that’s “above reserve”—a reference to the high-end Starbucks Reserve stores.

He describes it as a place “no one’s ever heard of or been to.”

“Have you ever wondered while driving in Los Angeles how come you’ve never seen like Will Smith stuck in traffic on the 405?” the guest asks.

He goes on to claim that there’s a secret tunnel system, known as the “Actor-Bahn,” that allows celebrities to travel through Los Angeles easily.

“They get access points to move through the city without ever having to be in traffic,” he continues. “You can come up in LAX, you can pop up at Dodger Stadium.”

Within these tunnels, the guest alleges, there are Starbucks designed specifically for the elite.

“Starbucks is set up at different locations to allow them to get coffees while they’re driving,” he says.

Who goes to the ‘secret Starbucks’?

At this point, Randolph interjects, asking, “Who’s them?”

The guest responds with an example.

“Seinfeld,” he says, stating that he even knows his order. “Almond milk latte, two shots.”

Randolph then asks if these celebrities are good tippers, but the guest reveals, “They don’t have to pay.”

When asked how long this underground celebrity road has been in place, the guest suggests that it’s been there since the city was built.

“I think this goes all the way back to the twenties,” he says.

“This doesn’t seem real almost,” the comedian concludes. “This is crazy.”

Is there any truth to the “Actor-Bahn”?

The idea of secret tunnels specifically for celebrities beneath Los Angeles appears to be part of the comedic nature of the video.

While Los Angeles does have underground structures and tunnels, some dating back to Prohibition, they aren’t operational or open to the public.

The notion of an exclusive underground network for stars to avoid traffic is clearly a playful, fictional story.

Viewers weren’t buying it

Most commenters in the video took it as satire, with some even participating in the comedy.

“I worked in the actor bahn it was amazing,” joked one user. “The tips were incredible the rain from above turns to chocolate, the animals down there speak 3 languages which is WOW but only bad thing is no toilets.”

“I used to work at the gas station in the actor bahn,” jested another. “It only pumped Oat Milk or Erewhon Hailey Bieber Smoothies.”

“‘Almond milk latte two shots’ got me dead,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Randolph via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Starbucks for official comment.

