‘This is so dystopian’: Viewers divided after Erewhon shopper buys 1 strawberry for $19. They don’t realize who she is

A content creator is getting accused of posting rage bait after she recorded a video of herself eating a $19 strawberry from Erewhon.

Featured Video

Alyssa Antoci (@alyssaantocii) said she recently visited the California-based supermarket to get her hands on a strawberry the store is selling for $18.99.

But as grocery prices increase, why would one creator get on TikTok and share news of her newly purchased strawberry?

Who is the now-viral content creator?

Antoci isn’t just an influencer. According to a LinkedIn profile for an Alyssa Antoci in the Los Angeles area, she appears to be a social media manager for Erewhon. As a result, she might’ve gotten the berry for free—or at a heavily discounted price.

Advertisement

Antonci doesn’t just work for Erewhon, though, she has revealed in the past that she’s related to the people who own it.

According to a 2023 article from the Hollywood Reporter, the current owners of Erewhon are Tony and Josephine Antoci. The family bought the last remaining Erewhon store in 2021. Per the write-up, they purchased it from the widow of Tom DeSilva, who had bought the brand in bankruptcy in 1979.

From there, the Antoci family developed the brand into a chain of upscale supermarkets.

The Hollywood Reporter doesn’t mention Alyssa Antoci by name—only revealing the family’s patriarch and matriarch (Tony and Josephine). It also mentioned the Antoci’s eldest child, Alec, and their youngest daughter, Maddy.

Advertisement

But according to some eagle-eyed Redditors, Alyssa Antoci isn’t too far away from all the action. Someone in the r/LAinfluencersnark subreddit claimed that Tony is her uncle, and the content creator’s father also works for the grocery chain.

“It’s her uncle’s company but her dad works there as well,” the Redditor wrote. “She has an agent and makes most of her money from social media.”

So, what’s up with those Erewhon strawberries?

Alyssa Antoci recorded herself nibbling on the strawberry, which she said goes for $19 at Erewhon. The “organic single berry,” she said, was imported from Kyoto, Japan.

Advertisement

“It’s, like, the best-tasting strawberry in the entire world,” the content creator said before taking a bite.

Alyssa Antoci showed viewers her opening of the berry, which she noted was sitting “in a little tray.”

Then she took her first bite—and it’s fair to say she was impressed with the fruit.

“That’s crazy,” she said.

Advertisement

Then she turned to her father, saying, “Dad, that is the best strawberry I’ve ever had in my life.”

Still, she expressed some shock at the cost. After all, a one-pound package of berries from a store such as Walmart can cost as low as $3.

Viewers express shock at berry’s high cost

In the comments section of Alyssa Antoci’s clip, viewers shared how they really felt about the nearly $20 strawberry.

Advertisement

“If I dropped $20 on a strawberry, I’d probably convince myself it was the best one I’ve ever tasted, too,” one woman wrote.

“That’s a $1.99 strawberry from a farmer’s market, wrapped in Lunchable packaging,” another quipped.

“This is so dystopian,” a third viewer said in horror.

Others couldn’t believe Erewhon got away with selling such an expensive piece of fruit. But it shouldn’t be too shocking that it did. The grocery store is known for its celebrity clientele and expensive prices.

Advertisement

“Who else thinks Erewhon is a social experiment to see what some people will spend on?” one commenter asked.

“Erewhon was 100% started by a group of uni students who wanted to run a social experiment on consumerism. They ended up accidentally creating a successful grocery so now they just watch and laugh,” another wrote.

“Erewhon is honestly so embarrassing,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa Antoci via TikTok comment and to Erewhon through its online contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

