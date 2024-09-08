‘Why didn’t you just leave the keys in the dropbox?’: Woman issues warning after Enterprise Rent-A-Car experience goes wrong

A woman sparked a discussion on TikTok when she shared a bad Enterprise-Rent-A-Car experience.

TikToker Haleigh (@thegarbitchtruck) said she was desperate to return her Enterprise-Rent-A-Car vehicle when she found the store completely abandoned.

In the clip, which has garnered over 201,000 views at the time of writing, Haleigh can be seen inside an Enterprise office by herself.

“If you live around the Enterprise in Delaware, Ohio, do not ever come here, she warns. “Do not ever rent a [expletive] car from here.”

Haleigh then states she’s been waiting inside the empty building for “the last 30 [expletive] minutes waiting for somebody to take the [expletive] car.”

The TikToker says she has tried calling Enterprise countless times, but allegedly no one ever picked up her call, so she decided to show up at the location. As she stands in the empty office, she says she can hear the phones ring.

“[I’m] listening to all the [expletive] calls that are just ringing, ringing, ringing,” Haleigh says frustratingly. “There’s no one here.”

On top of no one being there to help her, Haleigh says she was left stranded at the store, even though the rental car service is supposed to drive customers back home.

An employee eventually showed up

In another video posted a few days later, Haleigh shares an update.

“After making that video, I sat in the Enterprise just kind of like huffing and puffing for like another 15 minutes,” she says. “And then the employee… walked in.”

Despite her frustration, Haleigh says she immediately calmed down when she realized the employee was “doing his [expletive best].”

“He was extremely apologetic about the time that I had to wait,” she explains. “He acknowledged it before I had even said anything.”

Haleigh mentioned that when she first entered the office, she could hear a whirring sound from the back, though she didn’t think much of it at the time.

However, she quickly realized the same employee who had just walked in was also responsible for cleaning the vehicles, checking cars in and out, and holding client meetings—all by himself.

The employee allegedly informed Haleigh that, since she was a day late returning the car, there would be a fee. But after hearing about her unanswered calls, he waived it.

He also allegedly waived the fee for the half-empty gas tank, as Haleigh explains the policy is to return the car with the same amount of gas it had when received—and she had received it with a full tank.

In the end, even though Enterprise was supposed to drive Haleigh home, the employee couldn’t leave because he was working alone, so she was forced to call an Uber.

How does Enterprise Rent-a-Car treat its employees and customers?

According to Enterprise Mobility’s Glassdoor profile, the employees mostly complain about work-life balance.

One reviewer wrote: “The minimum expectation is 49 hours/week, which is actually what your targeted salary is based on. You will likely work around 55-60 hours/week, and your branch and assistant managers will work more.”

The same reviewer advised Enterprise to keep their branches “fully staffed,” writing, “You can’t expect quality customer service at a branch with not enough staff.”

Overall, Enterprise Mobility received a 3.5 out of 5 score as a place to work.

As far as customer support goes, Enterprise received a 1.7 out of 5 score on a consumer website. The rating distribution was 81% negative and only 4% positive.

The most common complaints among the reviews were high prices, upcharges, and unreliable support.

Other TikTok users have also spoken out in criticism against Enterprise Rent-a-Car. For example, a woman said an Enterprise branch was trying to “scam” her by charging extra for damages that didn’t exist. Another user said Enterprise “picks and chooses” who they rent to, and they wouldn’t let her rent a car.

In the original video, some commenters gave Haleigh suggestions while others expressed their own frustration with Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

“Why didn’t you just leave the keys in the Dropbox,” suggested one user.

“bro the enterprise got raptured,” joked a second.

@thegarbitchtruck The man who EVENTUALLY ended up coming to the desk to help me WAS KIND AND I APPRECIATE HIM, ONLY BECAUSE, they left him there with no other coworkers or employees. He was doing everything by himself, and he discounted my payment because i had to wait so long and couldn’t get ahold of anyone for three days. TO THAT MAN SPECIFICALLY, you did fantastic, your bosses need to put you in charge cuz they aint it. To enterprise as a whole GET IT TOGETHER. ♬ original sound – The Garbitch Truck

“I have not once got the car I reserved at enterprise,” shared one user. “Always an upgrade I have to pay for or a downgrade I don’t get a discount on.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Haleigh (@thegarbitchtruck) via TikTok comment and messaging, and to Enterprise Rent-a-Car via email.

