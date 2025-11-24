Debut author Elyse Myers’ response to a negative review of her debut book has set off a massive debate about author etiquette. Some say she accidentally walked straight into a readers-only space she shouldn’t have touched.

Why did Elyse Myers receive criticism for her review response?

Myers’ debut book, That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You, is a series of essays and drawings that mimic the comedic real-life stories she tells on her social media platforms.

Her book initially garnered mixed reviews, with some readers suggesting that her TikTok-influenced storytelling style didn’t translate well to the written form.

One reader wrote on Threads, “Noooo I’m so sad I don’t like this book at all. Has anyone else tried reading it? It’s not at all like the stories she tells in her videos. I’m on the 5th essay, and I think I have to stop reading it.”

Myers was not tagged in the post, but saw it and decided to respond, saying, “Instagram decided to put this in my feed as a post I might like, so now I’m here.”

“I’m bummed you don’t like it, but not at all offended. Everyone has different tastes in books, and that’s okay! Please feel free to return it!” Myers replied.

This response drew heavy criticism from other authors on BookTok. They pointed out that authors should never engage in readers-only spaces and discussions, such as review platforms.

Authors warn that replying to reviews “poisons the well”

In a TikTok video with over 4.7 million views, author Don Martin calls out Myers, offering advice.

“When people feel like they’re being watched by authors, they’re not as honest,” Martin explains. “It’s no longer happening in good faith.”

The caption of the video is a direct suggestion to Myers herself:



Dear Elyse Myers tl;dr – You’re an author now. You cannot engage with review spaces. Review spaces are protected for readers to talk to other readers. There are some small caveats: if you are tagged, if it is an ad hominem about YOU (not your work or anything in your work), or about your children/family/loved ones. Get a group chat of authors. Keep your big feelings there. Do not go to Goodreads, Storygraph, or the comment section of book sites. Block them if you’re too tempted. And for right now if I were you I’d log off Threads immediately.

Do other readers agree with the critique?

Despite Martin’s call-out, some readers suggest that author etiquette isn’t a big deal.

Not everyone agrees that what Myers did was harmful. Some TikTokers say the rules for author behavior are too opaque, especially for creators who transition from social media fame to traditional publishing without being told these norms exist.

One TikToker, @miriam_tinny, suggests that there needs to be more transparency around expectations for new authors, rather than critiquing them when they go against norms.

It reminds me soooo much of the corporate world. In order to succeed, you need to somehow learn all the implicit signaling, language, ways of operating and yet it's also something no one explicitly tells you before you enter the space. It's as if you have to fall flat and feel shitty (at best) in order to learn it? Doesn't seem like a good system, no? So that's what I'm more interested in with this convo: the perpetuation of systems through norms and etiquette. Curious what other people think!

“I think Elyse Myers should do whatever she wants after how badly she’s been treated on this app tbh,” another commenter suggests.

However, many agree that authors shouldn’t engage with reviews, as it could negatively influence their creative processes.

“I don’t think creatives should be influenced by their audience, bc then they end up manipulating their art to appease the masses, which really strangles the artistic process,” one suggests.

“If there’s one thing that will stop me from buying a book I want, it’s seeing the author reacting negatively towards people whose reviews they don’t like,” a second writes.

The conversation has sparked a broader debate: Are the unspoken rules of “reader spaces” outdated gatekeeping — or necessary boundaries that protect honest criticism?

The Daily Dot reached out to Myers via email for further comment.

