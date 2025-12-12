“I’m not a dirty person”: Elton John was shamed into cleaning his oven after getting fried in his Instagram comments

Elton John got shamed on Instagram for having a dirty oven, and his reaction was hilarious.

Featured Video

The iconic musician took to the social media site recently to post a funny video about

“Step Into Christmas.” The 1973 song was co-written and performed by John and has become a staple over the holidays.

In the video, John is seen opening cabinets and drawers in his house, hearing the song, and then screaming. However, he made one huge mistake… he opened his oven. You can view the original video here.

Advertisement

“Nice to see even Elton’s oven needs cleaning before Christmas, my oven glass needs an oven doctor too,” @villaspaniolcocker wrote in the comments. The reply got over 4,000 likes and over 100 comments. Most people agreed with their observation about the oven, which led to action by John.

Elton John cleans his oven for the internet

John released two videos after people reacted to his dirty oven.

Advertisement

“Elton John here,” the singer began in his first reaction video. “A couple weeks ago, I did a video in this kitchen about how crazy ‘Step Into Christmas’ was driving me, and it got an incredible response, which I was quite startled about.”

“But a lot of response was kind of negative about, you know, how dirty my oven was,” he continued. “My oven door, my oven window. And I can assure you I don’t have anything in this house that’s dirty. I’ve never had anything dirty. I’m not a dirty person. So to prove I don’t have anything that’s dirty, I’m going to do something to show you…”

The singer then hilariously proceeded to show off flashy pink and decorated cleaning gloves. You can watch that video here.

Advertisement

In his second reaction video, he can be seen cleaning his oven.

“Don’t think your comments go unnoticed… 🧼,” John captioned his follow-up video. The “Rocket Man” singer then proceeds to sing while cleaning his oven.

Advertisement

“I’ve got the cleanest oven window in Windsor,” he joked. You can watch the original video here.

Fans react to Elton John’s oven video

It’s nice to know Elton John still has a sense of humor. Many people have taken to social media to share how much they enjoyed his videos.

“You’re amazing, Elton. Merry Christmas,” one fan wrote in John’s comments.

Advertisement

“Elton John, you are so FUNNY and FUN,” another wrote.

Others have posted about the video on Twitter.

I’m having a kick watching Sir Elton John clean his oven window!

I’ve watched it a dozen times! 🤗👀

Way to go man. Love you!😜😍🥰 https://t.co/6fLcZP0Riz — Seriously?🥱🤬😎 (@marketwithlions) December 8, 2025

Elton John posting a video of himself cleaning his oven because of comments about it being dirty just reminds me of why he is one of my favourite people. — D (⫩) • 58 days till Rob 💚 (@whxnwewereyoung) December 7, 2025

Advertisement

Must see Elton John cleaning oven in a Gucci Tracksuit love it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uL3UJcpHKa — Dog Head (@dog_head) December 9, 2025

We love you, Elton!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

