“Worst combination of words I’ve ever seen”: Elon Musk announces he’s “bringing back Vine”—with an AI catch

Elon Musk dropped another AI announcement on X this week. Now, he claims he’s bringing back the defunct social media platform Vine, but with some AI twist.

The news was vague, as is often the case when Musk simply tweets (xeets?) something and waits for the world to react.

“We’re bringing back Vine,” he wrote on Thursday, “but in AI form.”

What is/was Vine?

Vine was a video-based social media platform that was around from 2013 to early 2017, and at its most popular from 2013-2015. During its heyday, it was known for videos that could only be recorded on the app itself and only lasted up to six seconds long.

In a lot of ways, Vine was the precursor to TikTok. It launched a number of careers for short-form content creators, some of whom have managed to stick around and find a home on other platforms. Logan Paul, Nash Grier, King Bach, Liza Koshy, and even Shawn Mendes were among some of Vine’s most well-known stars.

Vine was actually bought by Twitter shortly before it launched, but when user growth declined, the company opted to shut the platform down rather than try to find ways to help it remain relevant.

Musk has flirted with the idea of reviving Vine in the past, after acquiring Twitter (now X) and everything owned by the company.

What will “Vine, but in AI form” be?

It’s unclear what this AI-driven version of Vine could be. The app itself was loved, but as people speculate what this update might be, it’s clear that folks are skeptical about both Musk’s involvement and any video-driven social media platform that seems to be interested in somehow putting AI front and center.

no one knows what it means but it’s provocative pic.twitter.com/jW6Y1kgpC2 — 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@jaydaaa_x) July 24, 2025

Hear me out:



Elon and Rus the founder of Vine are working on an AI version of Vine that will be named “Imagine”



The signs are there pic.twitter.com/0XlRe88W8Z — Jeremy (@Jeremyybtc) July 24, 2025

vine has served its purpose, if we bring it back its just gonna be shitty right wing memes in the form of AI https://t.co/9q91XEaf9f — nic (@nicrotone) July 24, 2025

Nobody wants AI Vine

While there are undoubtedly plenty of people keen on the return of Vine as it once was, many X users haven’t been shy about suggesting that Musk may not grasp why the platform was so successful during its brief shining era.

And others just…want it to stop.

wow they were quick with this one https://t.co/SNxebyH5nO pic.twitter.com/kzQcIjNhkM — Ash Diggs (@AshDiggs_) July 24, 2025

every day we stray further from god pic.twitter.com/WBCCpzJZ9Z — major katsurAGI (@major_katsurAGI) July 24, 2025

Every day gets worse than the last https://t.co/4hE6RuTPBJ — benji 𓎩 (@13s0ngs) July 24, 2025

Will Musk actually make good on his threat to resurrect Vine but somehow infuse it with AI? Or will this be just another idea tossed out for hype that never comes to fruition? And does anyone really even care? Time will tell!

