Vegan delivers congratulatory cake to Eleven Madison Park as they bring meat back to their menu

A vegan TikToker sparked a wave of reactions after pulling an unconventional stunt aimed at a high-end New York restaurant that recently brought meat back to its menu.

Featured Video

Jamie (@itsjamiescorner) filmed herself delivering a cake to the offices of Eleven Madison Park—but it wasn’t exactly a sweet gesture.

“We’d like to wish Daniel Huum and Eleven Madison a big ’ol un-congratulations for killing animals again,” Jamie said in the clip, referring to Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s head chef.

@itsjamiescorner A big ‘ole uncongratulations to and Eleven Madison Park for bringing back the old menu — featuring cruelty, climate collapse, and cholesterol. 👏 Guess compassion and creativity were just seasonal specials. 🌱 How shameful. ♬ original sound – Jamie

Advertisement

The cake featured a drawing of a bird dripping in red icing, with a blunt message beneath it: You’re killing animals again! It’s not clear where Jamie got the cake or if Humm himself ever laid eyes on it, but someone on his team definitely did.

When Jamie handed it over, staffers called it “so cute.” They didn’t appear eager to engage with someone taking a public swing at their culinary direction.

@itsjamiescorner/TikTok

“They seemed excited about it,” Jamie said at the end of her video.

Advertisement

As of Friday, her clip had pulled in more than 13,600 views on TikTok.

What’s up with Eleven Madison Park’s new menu?

The menu at Eleven Madison Park has undergone a significant shift. Starting in October, the restaurant began to reintroduce select animal products to its menu—including fish, meat, and honey-lavender-glazed duck, according to its website.

This change comes after nearly four years of the restaurant operating entirely as a plant-based establishment. It’s fair to say that, given Jamie’s response, the move caught plenty of loyal vegan diners off guard.

Advertisement

Humm has said the decision was about creating “choice” and making the restaurant more welcoming to all kinds of diners. In interviews and statements, he’s acknowledged that the strict vegan menu alienated some guests and cut into corporate bookings, which are a key part of the business. The new menu aims to strike a balance by offering both animal protein and a fully plant-based option, both in the same seven-to-nine-course format and price point.

The financial pressure had been mounting for some time. The vegan-only model made headlines when the restaurant first adopted it in 2021, but it also limited its reach. Bringing back dishes like duck and seafood was framed as much as a practical business decision as a culinary one.

There’s also a marketing angle to this. The switch has generated a fresh wave of press for the restaurant—and some criticism, of course, as Jamie’s video shows. But in the end, it’s press, and it’s helping spark renewed interest in the restaurant from critics and diners alike.

For Humm, the shift doesn’t mean abandoning the restaurant’s plant-based ethos altogether. A full vegan menu remains available for anyone who wants it. But the return of meat marks a notable pivot for a place that once defined itself by going all in on plants.

Advertisement

Viewers take the content creator’s side

Viewers who tuned in to Jamie’s viral clip seemed just as entertained by her antics as the staffers at Eleven Madison Park who ended up with her uncongratulatory cake.

“Lmao,” one person wrote, capturing the general mood in the comments. Another declared, “I love you,” while a third echoed the same sentiment, addressing Jamie directly.

A fourth chimed in with, “This rules, love it.”

Advertisement

Not everyone was laughing, though. Some were puzzled by how cheerful the restaurant’s employees seemed.

“Omg, why were they so happy about it?” one person asked.

Someone else jumped in to explain, “They are just trying to pay their bills like the rest of us. I’d be excited for a cake, too, even if it had something nasty about my company on it. Hell, I’d probably agree with whatever was written on it.”

Others raised questions about the cake itself.

Advertisement

“Was this cake made with milk and eggs, cause if so, isn’t that sort of a contradiction?” one person wrote. “On another note? I think I would’ve been happy with receiving a cake like this, especially if it tasted good.”

Then came the backlash from people who thought Jamie’s stunt crossed a line.

“They’re doing better than ever,” one commenter said of the restaurant. “Yum, duck! May they continue their success.”

Another added bluntly, “Animal cruelty sucks. But gotta be honest, the animal activists are all a bit insane.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jamie through TikTok and to Eleven Madison Park via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



