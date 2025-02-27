‘Such a good response!’: Grocery shopper tries to buy 2 egg cartons. Then a cashier steps in

The egg shortage is getting to people. This customer snapped at this cashier as they tried to check out their eggs.

Featured Video

‘I’m talking about birds, sir’

Rea (@ju1cybae11) works at a grocery store. She says she was working as a cashier when a customer tried to buy two cartons of eggs. Unfortunately, due to the egg shortage, this grocery store only allows one carton of eggs per customer. Rea says she kindly let the customer know they could only purchase one carton of eggs.

“He’s like, ‘Really? There was no sign,’” Rea recalls the customer saying. Rea reassures the man that there is a sign and that he probably just didn’t see it. What happened next is what really threw Rea off.

Advertisement

“And then I made a joke to make it more lighthearted,” Rea says, “I was like, ‘Maybe the chickens will get better soon. And we’ll get more eggs. Haha.’ And he goes, ‘Well, maybe if the Biden administration didn’t murder 90 million chickens last year, we wouldn’t be going through this.”

“’It’s really weird for you to bring up politics when. I’m talking about chicken,’” Rea says she responded.

She says the man then had an embarrassed look on his face and left.

“Why are you talking about Biden? I’m talking about birds, sir,” Rea says.

Advertisement

This video has 528,300 views and over 114,00 likes.

Viewers in the comments are elated by Rea’s response to the comment.

“They make it sound like there was a militarized chicken operation,” one comment said.

“It’s really weird for you to bring up politics when I’m talking about chickens is a top tier response,” said another.

Advertisement

“Okay but not enough people are giving you enough props for this response. He was embarrassed and will think of that every time he tries to randomly insert politics to the convo,” said someone else.

What’s the egg shortage about?

As you may have heard, egg prices are soaring or sold out left and right. According to a CNN article, “Egg prices are estimated to increase about 20% in 2025, compared to about 2.2% for food prices in general, according to the Department of Agriculture’s price outlook.”

However, what exactly caused the shortage? The shortage can be attributed to the Avian Flu, according to Exploros. To stop the spread of the flu, several birds have to be killed.

Advertisement

According to the same CNN article, putting the blame on Biden for the shortage came directly from a press briefing from the White House’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said, “The Biden administration and the Department of Agriculture directed the mass killing of more than 100 million chickens, which has led to a lack of chicken supply in this country, therefore lack of egg supply, which is leading to the shortage.”

The article also mentions the killing of these birds is natural to stop the spread and that it won’t stop until the spread is done.

“Unless the Trump administration decides to change its bird flu policy, President Donald Trump’s USDA will also help assist in the ‘mass-killing’ of chickens,” CNN states.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot had reached to to Rea for comment via TikTok message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.