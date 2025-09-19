An “ecosystem jar” created in 2020 has TikTok spiraling out over the world growing inside—and proper disposal method

This TikToker made an ecosystem jar four years ago. When she finally saw it again, she was surprised to see what was growing—or rather, moving around—in it.

What’s in the jar?

In a wildly viral video with more than 40 million views, content creator Camila Palacio (@camilauwupalacio) shared the wild thing she found in her abandoned ecosystem jar that she made during peak COVID.

“pov: the ecosystem jars i made 4 years ago (somebody please tell me what i created),” Palacio said in the text overlay.

Palacio seems to have experimented with making two different habitat jars. One of them looks like an abandoned pond filled with yellow-greenish water and some kind of algae or water plant floating at the top.

But it’s the other one that’s creeping people out. It has all the usual makings of an ecosystem: jar, dirt, plants, and water. That is, until you notice something is alive and kicking in there.

There’s a decently sized brown bug moving around in there.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Palacio explained that she made the jar in 2020 from a lake in her South Florida backyard.

“My brother helped me with scooping up dirt and algae with his bare hands!! Looking back at it now, I realize that was extremely dangerous. Especially now, learning I have a giant water bug growing in my jar!”

As for how the jars have existed since then, Palcio confirmed their placement in the window, receiving plenty of natural light.

“I have kept the jars on my windowsill for years now, and watched as new animals and plants flourished in the environment,” she said. “I love my ecosystem jars to this day, and plan on keeping them for the rest of my life!”

What happened with the jar?

Turns out it doesn’t really matter what it is because in a follow-up, Palacio shared that her mom poured the contents out into a lake.

“If the contents of the ecojar were local, it’ll mostly be fine but if it wasn’t, it’s sort of gambling on a small scale,” a commenter wrote.

If you dump a jarrarium into a natural water source, it can disrupt the ecosystem. Non-native bacteria, algae, or critters could harm local species, and even plants or animals from the same area can cause issues if the water chemistry has changed or organisms are stressed.

To be safe, never dump jarrarium contents outdoors.

What is a jarrarium or ecosystem jar?

An ecosystem jar or jarrarium is basically a tiny pond you can keep on your windowsill, Self Sustaining Ecosystem explained.

It’s a small, self-contained ecosystem in a jar, vase, or glass bowl, complete with plants, water, and little critters like snails or shrimp.

Unlike traditional aquariums, jarrariums are low-maintenance, no filters or fancy equipment needed. You get to watch nature do its thing in miniature, which is surprisingly relaxing and kind of mesmerizing.

Everything in a jarrarium has a job. Plants and microorganisms naturally balance each other: the tiny bugs, bacteria, and larvae in the water use oxygen and release carbon dioxide, while plants breathe in CO₂ and release oxygen, Kidzeum explained.

The substrate (mud, soil, or sand) is home to bacteria that break down waste. Snails and shrimp act as the cleanup crew, munching on leftover plant matter and algae. Together, these elements create a tiny, balanced ecosystem where plants, animals, and microorganisms support each other, almost like a little slice of nature in a jar.

How to make one

Making a jarrarium is easier than it sounds. Start with a clear glass jar, some substrate, water, a few plants, and a couple of snails or shrimp.

If possible, use “murky” water from outside, like pond or rainwater, because it naturally contains bacteria, eggs, and tiny critters that help your ecosystem thrive.

Layer the substrate at the bottom, add water carefully, and plant your greenery. Let it sit for a week or two to let bacteria establish (this is called “cycling”), then add your animals slowly. Keep it in moderate light and in a well-balanced jar; it basically takes care of itself. In no time, you’ll have a living, growing little world right on your desk.

There’s no one right way to do it. You can experiment with different plants, water types, or environments, and if done correctly, a jarrarium can last for years.

Commenters react

“Please keep that thing closed i don’t wanna graduate on zoom,” a top comment read.

“The world has enough problems. leave it in there,” a person said.

“Bro causally made life,” another wrote.

