‘One a lot of parents don’t know about’: Expert reveals this little-known effect from Norovirus. It can show up weeks later

In the viral TikTok, the creator explained how she was visited by a school-aged boy experiencing prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms. Initially, the whole family had norovirus, but they all eventually recovered, including the boy. However, he then started to struggle with constipation, and a month later, he developed diarrhea and had accidents. He also had trouble urinating, but apart from that, he was symptom-free and was eating and drinking normally.

What is encopresis?

After observing stool build-up in the left abdomen, with an x-ray confirming this, the creator diagnosed the boy with encopresis, a condition where hard stool build-up stops normal bowel movements but allows diarrhea to leak through unobstructed.

“This is a pretty common story following a stomach bug like norovirus or another gastroenteritis. It affects the GI motility for sometimes a couple weeks after you’re also eating a lot of that, like BRAT diet, low fiber, high carbohydrate that doesn’t move through very well,” she said. “You’re throwing off the GI flora, and you’re also getting a little bit dehydrated and sometimes getting nervous about having a bowel movement because you’ve been traumatized by the norovirus.”

She then went on to add that treatment for this condition includes an enema and an at-home GI cleanout.

“When you have a GI bug, it’s important to try to resume your normal diet as soon as possible, to help that GI intestine heal and also to continue getting the fiber that you need to keep the poop on pooping,” she concluded.

In the comments section, many users related to the patient’s experience. “This describes my toddler’s symptoms exactly,” one wrote. “Poor girl had to be cathed last week, and still no answers. Calling her doctor to push for an x-ray now.”

“This happened to me when I was 13,” another added. “Turns out I had acid reflux and was lactose intolerant.”

While a third shared, “That’s what happened to me for months when I had celiac disease and didn’t know.”

