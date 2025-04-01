‘He loves it so much’: Woman eats with her cat because a viral video suggests ‘it means so much to them.’ It’s not just her

A woman posts a video that shows her eating dinner with her cat because a viral video suggested “it means so much to them.” Apparently, she’s not the only one who took this advice seriously.

Featured Video

TikTok user Beanmika (@beanmikaaspen) posted the video on Monday. In the video, which has since amassed 7.8 million views, Beanmika is sitting at her kitchen counter eating a serving of yogurt. Her fluffy white cat is eating its meal from a cat-shaped dish beside her.

In the on-screen caption, Beanmika writes, “Eating with my cat after watching a video explaining how much it means to them.”

Eating with your cat trend

So, it turns out Beanmika is just one of many Cats of TikTok influencers jumping on this trend. It’s not clear what prompted this particular wave of videos, but there is content on TikTok discussing “affection eating” and cats.

Advertisement

In a video posted in July, “TV vet” Katrina Warren discussed certain “weird cat habits,” including affection eating. “Did you know there are some cats that like to have their owners around when they eat?” Warren says. “It’s called affection eating, and it can be caused by things like stress, such as moving houses or the arrival of a new baby.”

This can also be comforting to clingy cats and cats that were weaned too early as kittens. “Affection eating can be a problem if your cat won’t eat if you’re not around, and also if your cat is showing a sudden change of behavior and becomes suddenly clingy.”

If that’s the case, you should take your cat to the veterinarian’s office for a check-up to confirm they’re OK. If it’s just stress, you can try to build a safe space for your cat to retreat into in your home. You can also get scratching posts or other enrichment toys to keep them occupied.

Warren’s theory is also backed up by this resource article from the San Francisco SPCA.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in on affection eating in cats

In the comments section, many cat owners weighed in on the trend. Some said they started doing this a long time ago.

One viewer wrote, “I started eating with my cat and he loves it so much.”

Advertisement

A second viewer noted the wholesome interaction between Beanmika and her cat. “I love how he looks over at you like, ‘How’s yours?’”

A third viewer noted, “I am not joking when I say this, every video I have watched of people eating with their cats… The cats do look so content.”

Even the Weather Channel account weighed in. “Who’s out here cutting onions??”

However, some said their cat won’t allow this. “Why does everyone else get the domesticated cats and I only attract the feral food goblins?”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Beanmika via TikTok comment and email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.