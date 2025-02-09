‘Dyson you have some explaining to do!’: Woman buys Dyson Airwrap for $600. Then she opens it up

Dyson hair tools are no small purchase. One of the most popular Dyson hair products, the Dyson Airwrap, can cost you a whopping $600. When one purchases this luxury item, they probably expect it to arrive in pristine condition.

That’s why TikTok user Riya (@riyeaahh) was so peeved when she opened up her Dyson Airwrap. In a slideshow posted to TikTok, Riya shows the state her Dyson Airwrap came in. Its state led her to believe she was sent a used Airwrap, even though she purchased a brand-new one for $600.

First, she shows scratches on the portion of the Airwrap that plugs into the electrical outlet. Then, she shows “more scratches” on one of the attachments along with blonde hair. The TikToker appears to have brunette hair.

“I bought a new Dyson from their website and they sent me an old used one,” Riya wrote in the caption of her slideshow.

She then tagged Dyson, saying, “You have some explaining to do!!!”

What is the return policy at Dyson?

On its website, Dyson specifies the company’s return policy per item condition. Returns are limited to new items only, while refurbished items and other final sale purchases cannot be returned.

The company policy also states, “If your machine arrived damaged or you have received the wrong product, please contact us.”

Because Riya bought a new Dyson Airwrap, she should have no issue remedying the situation with the company.

What are the risks of purchasing online?

There will always be risks when purchasing online, but consumers usually have the right to dispute damaged or mistaken products with the business. In this article, the FTC outlines exactly what your rights are as a consumer and what consumers can do to resolve a product discrepancy.

Is this Dyson distribution mishap an anomaly?

The comments section was awash with fellow outraged consumers commiserating with Riya.

Multiple users relayed their experiences receiving equally broken or used Dyson Airwraps or alternate Dyson products.

“I sent mine for an exchange in November bc it came broken and they never sent me a new one,” one said. They added, “I had to file a dispute with my bank to get my money back.”

“I returned mine to get fix and now they won’t give me a new one or mine back,” another reported.

Comments on the original post have now become a sub-chat column of advice about reliable purchasing vendors. “I only buy mine at Best Buy. When it breaks they replace it with the warranty,” one commenter said.

Luckily, there was at least one outlier with a more positive experience. But they shared their experience was at a storefront location.

“Whhaaattt. Go to your nearest Dyson store. I got my replacement for free, no questions,” another urged.

The Daily Dot reached out to Riya via email and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Dyson via email.

