“They should do this everywhere”: There’s only one Dunkin’ location in the country that decorates for Halloween, and the reason why actually makes sense

A Dunkin’ Donuts customer visited the Salem, Mass., location to scope out the donut chain’s new Halloween decorations.

Featured Video

Now, viewers of the viral video say they wish all locations were just as festive.

Why is the Dunkin’ Donuts Salem location decorated?

Salem, the location of the brutal Witch Trials in the late 1600s, attracts a humongous crowd every year for Halloween. So, it’s no surprise that some retailers and restaurants decorate to match the spooky vibe that takes over the city every autumn.

Advertisement

In a video with over 292,000 views, TikToker Kara (@kbabyyyxoxo) shares a clip of the local Dunkin’ Donuts. The building is covered in decorations that resemble a thick, purple goop.

Even the orange Dunkin’ signage outside was replaced with a purple color.

The decorations continue inside, with a large display that reads, “I’m ur cutest nitemare” caught in a spiderweb. The purple, plastic goop covers all the signs and display cases.

Advertisement

The theme follows a years-long bit by the donut chain, in which its social media appears to be taken over by the character “Spidey D,” a spider donut, according to Wicked Local.

“Spidey D” took over the @Dunkin Instagram account around Halloween of last year, which the company later “apologized” for in what seems to be a coordinated marketing event.

For those in the New England area — or tourists making their way to Salem this month — who want to check out the locale for themselves, they can visit at 152 Washington St.

Advertisement

What do viewers think of the Halloween decor?

In the comments, other viewers say they wish other stores would decorate for Halloween.

“They should do this everywhere, they don’t decorate anymore, it’s so sad….I want to feel like I’m in Halloweentown once October hits at least lol,” one writes.

“How come it’s THE ONLY ONE doing it? Looks so fun, seriously!” another asks.

Advertisement

“Whoever did this needs a raise and to show the other Dunkins’ how it’s done,” a third remarks.

However, others warn against visiting Salem during the Halloween season, as the decorations attract excessive crowds and tourists.

“As someone who lives in Salem, all the locals hate this time of year bc we can’t go anywhere or do anything at all bc there are always too many people, so now locals are trying to move away bc of it,” a commenter says.

“I was literally there last weekend and it was a shitshow,” another writes.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Kara for further comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

