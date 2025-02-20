‘They gave me like 15’: Dunkin’ customers order new Munchkins. Then she remembers why they were recalled

Dunkin’ is one of the most popular places to get your morning (or afternoon) donut. However, controversy has been boiling with Dunkin’ since it faced a recall in January.

Now, one Dunkin’ fan is issuing concerns after trying the donut and coffee chain’s holiday offering.

In a video with over 16,000 views, TikToker Darcy McQueeny (@darcymcqueenyyy) drives to Dunkin and showcases her excitement over the franchise’s new Munchkins. She ordered the limited edition Valentine Day’s munchkins, which were released on Jan. 29.

“It’s 5 P.M. in the day, and they had these. I only had 10, they definitely gave me like 15,” Darcy says of the donut holes.

She then shows the inside of her Dunkin bag, which shows chocolate-covered donut holes with pink, red, and white heart sprinkles. As she picks up one of the donut holes, she says, ”I actually can not believe this is in my hand. I don’t even care that I didn’t get the brownie batter [donut].”

Darcy then brings up a concern with the donut holes—one she had forgotten about.

“I did hear that people are getting hospitalized from eating this. Some bad disease in it or something,” she states as she takes another bite.

The TikToker questions the validity of the recall in her caption. “Wait is the listeria thing real or a rumor???” she asks.

It is, indeed, real.

Why did Dunkin get a recall on its donuts?

On Feb. 5, the Food and Drug Administration issued a class 2 recall of over 2 million baked goods under pastry distributor FGF Brands, per CBS News.

The company is known for selling its products to restaurants and grocery stores such as Dunkin’ and Kroger. The recall was issued due to concerns of listeria, a bacteria that can result in foodborne infections.

However, Darcy’s donuts are safe to eat.

Are Dunkin’ donuts safe to eat now?

The recall only applies to products before Dec. 13, 2024, and the recall was completed in early January 2025, per CBS News.

FGF Brands released a statement on its website, stating that the recall was voluntary and that “all donuts are completely safe to eat.” No traces of listeria were found in Dunkin’ products.

More Dunkin’ warnings

After Darcy’s donut review, viewers gave their honest opinions on the Dunkin recall and notified her about food safety.

One commenter wrote, ”Girl, be careful. There’s a recall on basically every donut/donut brand because of listeria contamination.”

Another viewer said, ”I ate them the other day and the morning I found out about the listeria outbreak. But i’m fine!”

The recall didn’t dull everyone’s excitement about the Munchkins and the brownie batter donut.

One person wrote, ”I just had the brownie batter donut this morning. It’s one of the best.”

Another person wrote, ”Those look so yummy!”

A third viewer added, ”They’re so tasty!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Darcy via TikTok DM and Dunkin via email.



