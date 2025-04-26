Could the end of driver’s license renewal be near? Here’s what we know

Almost everyone knows how torturous it can be to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Often the punchline to jokes about government bureaucracy, the DMV is enough for folks to dread getting their license renewed.

Many of the offices are known to suffer from long wait times and inefficient service, leading folks to want to rip their hair out for a simple appointment. However, that reality may well change soon.

Is the era of driver’s license renewal over?

In an article published on Thursday, Union Rayo reported that the State of North Carolina passed a new law. Drivers from the state will be able to drive legally with an expired license.

According to the site, the state’s DMV offices had faced lots of “delays.” The law was pushed under House Bill 821 after the appointment system “collapsed.”

“[The law’s] goal is to extend the validity of driver’s licenses for two more years to ease the pressure the system is currently facing,” the site reported. “And although the measure is temporary and still needs to go through more filters, the truth is that it could mark a turning point for DMVs.”

Union Rayo states that the waiting time for an appointment could take weeks. It got worse “with the increase in applications to get the Real ID, a document that will be required to fly or enter federal buildings starting this May.”

This could lead thousands to be without a valid license. Hence, congress members proposed the new law. So if you find that your license is about to expire, make sure to stay informed on this new law. You just might save yourself from that dreaded annual trip to the DMV.

