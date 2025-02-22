‘I’m driving my Honda until it disintegrates’: Woman buys new SUV with leather seats. Then she regrets her $700 car payment—and not driving a ‘beater’

“Let this be your sign,” this TikToker says about talking you out of an expensive car payment. This driver explains why they prefer a beat-up car instead of their new SUV.

‘I want to get out of my car payment so bad’

TikTok user Sunflowergirl (@sunflowergirl) records from the front seat of their new SUV with pristine leather brown seats. With a distressed look, she explains her regrets.

“I’m not normally a jealous person,” she begins, “but when I see the videos on TikTok of the girlies, it’s like the POV ‘you chose the 1990-2000’ whatever, fill in the blank, little crappy car, instead of the car payment. I want to get out of my car payment so bad. I don’t know how. I pay $700 a month.”

She then proceeds to show viewers her car’s interior which sports leather brown seats. The video has 3,250 comments and 354,300 views as of Saturday.

How much is too much for a car payment?

Viewers in the comments agree that they prefer a less fancy car if it gets them a lower monthly payment.

“The new car joy is short lived – no car payments are continued joy!” one comment reads.

“I m driving my Honda until it disintegrates around me,” another wrote.

“$700/month?! That sounds absolutely awful,” another echoed. “How do people even make that work?”

“My daily reminder to just sit quietly in my 2007 rav4 that I hate,” one user commented.

According to Nerd Wallet, “The average monthly car loan payment in the U.S. is $737 for new vehicles and $520 for used ones.” So it seems that Sunflowergirl’s monthly payment is pretty standard for a new car.

The Daily has previously covered people complaining about their monthly car bills. Like this driver who says their $558 monthly payment is too much.

Other car options?

Sunflowergirl proceeds to name some cheaper dream cars she wishes she would have settled for.

“The joy I would feel listening to my CDs in a 1990 Land Cruiser, or like a 1974 Ford F250, that’s like my dream truck,” says Sunflowergirl.

Seems like a Ford F250 can go for anywhere between $15,000 and $32,000 according to Cars For Sale. A 1991 Land Cruiser can be bought for as little as $9,000, according to Edmunds. Safe to say, both these cars can likely have a car payment way under $700 a month.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sunflowergirl for comment via TikTok message and comment.



