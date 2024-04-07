‘Come on now Honda’: Driver says she hates the dramatically different new Accord

A woman went viral on TikTok after registering her concerns with the newest version of the Honda Accord. Kay (@heykay2324) said she owns a 2018 Honda Accord, affectionately named “Jade,” and was looking to upgrade her vehicle. Her 2018 car, she said, is blue with a red interior.

While Kay said she loved her car, she said she was looking to trade her car in for one of the Honda Accord’s newer models. She refrained from doing so, however, because she believes that the 2023 Accords are “ugly” in comparison.

“Dear, Honda, I have one question: How [do] you go from this… to this?” Kay asked incredulously. Kay said that she preferred the “body” and “style” of her 2018 Accord to that of the newer models.

“The outside? It looks ugly,” Kay said of the newer cars. “I wanted to upgrade, but now I can’t.”

Kay doubled down on her frustration in the accompanying video caption. “Come on now Honda,” she wrote. As of Saturday morning, her clip had amassed over 2 million views.

Kay apparently wasn’t the only prospective buyer upset with the newest model. In a write-up about the car, MotorTrend noted that there was no “sparkle” with the most recent Accord: “Honda has a reputation for excellence in most segments, but we’ve found many of its latest efforts—the outstanding Civic excluded—don’t quite reach that bar,” it wrote. “We loved the previous Accord’s handsome styling, impeccable driving dynamics, and strong powertrains. While the new model doesn’t take any huge steps backward, it also fails to make many advances or exhibit much of the old car’s intangible magic.”

Kay didn’t list out, specifically, what she wanted to see in a new car. But she did note in a second TikTok that her 2018 Accord didn’t have a gear shift. “The only thing they had to do was upgrade the inside,” she said. But even then, Kay advocated for “minor” changes.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, Honda,” she said.

And because she didn’t appreciate the car’s newer design, Kay said she ultimately decided to keep her same car.

Viewers appeared to agree with her decision. In fact, a number of Honda Accord owners expressed similar concerns with the newer models.

“Older Accords look so much more aggressive the new ones look like they were put together last minute,” one person said.

“I hate the new Honda,” another added.

“It doesn’t seem like an upgrade,” a third viewer agreed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kay via TikTok comment and to Honda by email.