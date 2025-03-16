‘They’re not as bad as the Cybertruck ‘: Driver demands answers after seeing Honda’s new 0 Series

The Honda 0 Series was recently announced as Honda’s new electric vehicle (EV) line dropping in 2027.

As more car companies have been focusing on developing EVs, it seems like each brand is going after this futuristic look. The shift from classic designs to futuristic started happening when Tesla gained popularity.

While some embrace the futuristic sci-fi fantasy of driving an I, Robot car, while others just want classic cars to come back. The conversation turns into a debate between classic nostalgic or modern futuristic.

In a TikTok, with over 394.9K views, Peter (@peterispeter) questions everything about the new Honda 0 Series design and believes the car industry is entering the dark ages of design.

What’s the deal with the Honda 0 Series?

In the TikTok, Peter expresses his frustration over where car design is going especially with EVs. “What was Honda thinking? Why do these cars look like flash drives?” he asks. The standard SUV design has been abandoned to create a car that looks like it could be sold at the Apple store.

According to Honda, the 0 Series is using the development approach of “thin, light, and wise.” Honda’s goal is to rewrite the EV narrative of being thick and heavy. The 0 Series has 5 core values to embody the “thin, light, and wise” message they are promoting. These are the core values for Honda 0 Series

Artistic design that evokes resonance AD/ADAS that ensures safety and peace of mind New value as a “space” made possible by IoT and connected technologies The joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle Outstanding electricity efficiency performance

After reading that about section, it feels like Honda is a startup company seeking angel investors to launch the 0 series. Typically this approach is to define core values and is used for an overall company’s value, not a car model.

Clearly, Honda has put a lot of thought and brainstorming with the product development and marketing for the 0 Series.

Peter told the Daily Dot, “Given that EVs are now on par with gas cars in terms of impact, mileage, and other factors, comparing them to hybrids only reinforces the idea that these companies are prioritizing trendy styles and sales over innovative design and true practicality.”

Did the Cybertruck change the trajectory of car design?

So what happens when the futuristic designs slowly become modern designs? Car buyers are left in a weird predicament whether to embrace the new wave of design or to hold onto the past car designs.

The debate between nostalgic vs. futuristic takes the main stage and car buyers are divided. EVs have great potential to rewrite the automotive industry. However, when all the designs are tailored to tech bros, will these designs appeal to the masses?

When buying a car, looks and style can play a big part of the purchasing decision. In some cases, looks do matter.

Jaguar recently went through a rebrand to modernize the future in their EV designs. With the messaging “Copy nothing. We’re here to delete the ordinary. To go bold. To copy nothing” the brand is embracing this new wave of unapologetic futuristic designs. This approach will tailor to a certain type of customer while leaving most out.

However, not all brands have completely ditched classic designs. In fact, brands are relaunching classic cars. Ford most notably did this when relaunching the Bronco in 2020 with great success.

Online forums including Quora and Reddit’s r/cars are divided about liking futuristic car designs. It will certainly be interesting to see if car brands will continue to embrace the futuristic design shift or reemerge classic nostalgic designs.

What did the viewers think about this?

“I had to search up the Honda 0 series and he is not lying. That thing is actually a flash drive,” one commented.

“So from SUV to USB,” one user joked.

“I don’t understand the push for EVs when we don’t have the infrastructure. Hybrids make a million times more sense and are extremely efficient without charging wait times and location challenges,” one commented.

“Looks like one of those handheld vacuums from the 80s,” someone else joked.

The Daily Dot contacted Honda over email. This TikTok has more than 3.4M views with over 329K likes.

