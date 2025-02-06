‘I’m suing Doritos’: Woman buys Frito-Lay variety pack. Then she sees what’s inside the Doritos Nacho Cheese bag—it’s not a Dorito

The days of mystery surprises included in packaged snacks are not over, despite what the lack of cereal box prizes on grocery store shelves might have you believe.

It just might happen that the unexpected inclusions are not quite up to standard for what most people might consider “fun,” “edible,” or “safe.”

From reports of finding mice in Arizona Tea cans to regular mites, insects, and other pests that can find their way into pantry items, the adult world of surprise inclusions in food items is much more bleak.

One consumer says they found what can only be described as a “chicken nugget” inside their snack-sized bag of Doritos chips.

Snacky surprises

In the video that has drawn over 73,000 views on TikTok, user Katie (@tehekatarinatehe) shared the reaction of themself and their friends when they opened the bag of chips.

“So in this bag, we have mega blown up, and it’s one block,” the first person in front of the camera says. “It’s about to explode.”

The person who was originally filming then turns the camera on themselves as they open the bag, questioning why there is a strong smell coming from it, and there appears to only be a few chips inside.

“There’s a chicken nugget in it,” someone says off-camera.

The video then turns to the inside of the chip bag, showing what looks to be a textured clump of orange something. The “chicken nugget.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Katie via comment on the video, as well as to Frito-Lay via email regarding the video.

Is it really a chicken nugget?

It is unlikely that the clump found in the bag of chips is actually a processed chicken nugget, as the list of snack brands manufactured in Frito-Lay facilities focus most heavily on grain-based chips and crackers, like corn or wheat.

As has befallen many Dorito-enjoyers, it is likely that the nugget found in the bag of chips is not from a chicken, but a compounded mass of the seasoning used to make the chips so flavorful.

What do others think?

Some viewers commented on the video that they had direct experience with unexpected findings in their Doritos chip bags, and that the nugget was likely just a clod of seasoning.

“Are you sure it isn’t a huge chunk of the flavoring?” one commenter wrote. “In multiple products owned by Frito lays I’ve seen the occasional flavouring/seasoning clump thrown into a bag.”

“I got this once too,” another said. “I think it was just a big chunk of powder.”

“Looks like it’s just a clump of the Doritos mixture tbh… and expanded bag could be due to the giant clump of mixture containing cheese,” a third wrote. “Just my opinion from this video alone. Don’t come at me.”

Others were game to buy that the object was a chicken nugget, supplying suggestions as to why they came to that conclusion.

“It expanded cause the chicken nugget was rotting and creating gas,” one commenter wrote about the bag.

“Y’all got the factory line trash bag the employees shoved their trash into when the manager came by,” another commented.

“Doritos and Lunchables are owned by the same company PepsiCo, I wonder cuz that most definitely is a lunchable nugget, maybe they produce the products in the same building somewhere?” a third asked.



