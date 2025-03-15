‘You should have walked out and got your food but you recording’: Man orders DoorDash. Then a driver in a wheelchair pulls up

People are commending this DoorDash employee on a wheelchair despite the challenges that may come with the job.

DoorDash worker in a wheelchair

LV Cash (@louivee3) recorded their DoorDasher getting out of the vehicle to bring them their meal. They notice that the driver is putting a wheelchair on the side of the driver’s seat to exit the car.

“This person is in a [expletive] wheelchair bringing my DoorDash bro what the hell,” LV Cash says as he films through his window. He captions the video, “DoorDash yall need some stipulations on workers.” The video has almost 1,500 likes and over 60,000 views as of Saturday.

DoorDash prides itself on having a job that accommodates workers with diverse kinds of disabilities. Their site mentions that “…according to our 2022 Dasher survey, 18 percent of Dashers say they have a disability or other chronic condition, which is four times more than the general workforce.”

Viewers criticize the TikToker for filming

Viewers are not happy with the video LV Cash posted and their comments about the Dasher.

“You should of walked out and got your food but you recording,” one user said.

“People in wheelchairs need money too respect,” another wrote.

“Hey, you got some people that’s able body walk around and they still don’t work. They stand on the side of the street with a sign begging for your money. You should’ve went outside and got it,” a different person commented.

“What’s the issue. They are still human & need to make money. More power to him he didn’t let an excuse stop him,” someone echoed.

“He’s trying to make a living, if you’re getting your food why are you angry? Would you rather the person not make a living?” mentioned another.

‘I gave him extra money’

“After I pressed record, I went outside and I got my food from dude he didn’t even get out the car yet,” LV Cash explains in a follow-up video. They also mentioned that they went back in the house and got $20 cash to tip them in addition to tipping them on the app.

He also clarified what they meant by his comment about DoorDash having stipulations.

“And I’m standing on DoorDash having stipulations. That man shouldn’t be doing DoorDash he should be doing Lyft or Uber or something. DoorDash you have to get outside the car all [expletive] day,” he says. “He don’t need to be doing that. But good luck to him cuss he’s a real one theres people out here who are perfectly walking not doing what he did.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to LV Cash for comment via TikTok message and comment and to DoorDoash via email.



