‘I’ll be real, I’ve had some orders that made me super angry’: Woman gives the highest recommended tip on DoorDash order. Dasher responds with threatening texts

A concerned DoorDash customer turned to Reddit for advice after receiving threatening texts from a Dasher unsatisfied with their tip.

Posting from a since-deleted account, the customer in question noted that they’ve recently had a hard time leaving their home since they gave birth five weeks ago. As a result, they’ve been getting good use out of DoorDash during this time.

“Today I just really wanted a little sweet treat, so I ordered a $9 pizookie from BJ’s and gave a $4 tip (the highest one recommended),” they wrote.

A DoorDash delivery driver accepted and picked up their order, but appeared to be upset by it, subsequently sending the original poster angry messages through the DoorDash app.

“Why do you give such ridiculous orders and waste the time of people like me who are trying to make money?” the driver asked, per the screenshot shared by the customer. “I really hate you and people like you. Thanks to you, we work for free.”

How much should you tip on DoorDash?

Dashers are generally paid via some combination of a base pay decided by the time and distance traveled, tips from the customer, and occasionally special promotions run by the company.

It’s impossible for a customer to know exactly how much someone is making from their order, and there’s no perfect methodology for tipping in a scenario where time and distance may matter more than the dollar amount of an order.

In other words, without more information from the original poster regarding the market they live in or the distance between the restaurant and their house, we don’t know if $4 is a good tip. And there have also been claims from Dashers that the company doesn’t always give them the full tip, so it’s possible there was a misunderstanding as to how much the customer had actually offered.

But one thing we do know for sure is that a Dasher is welcome to turn down an order that doesn’t seem worth their time.

“As a driver, this is insane behavior,” u/AEW101024 wrote in response to the original post. “I’m not accepting any order that is going to make me even remotely close to angry like this.”

“Me rocking an acceptance rate of around 30% not being weird like this dude,” another Dasher chimed in.

“I am not a fan of bullying people for more money. If you don’t like the payout, unassign it or don’t take it. It’s not a complicated concept,” said u/Puzzled-Schedule9112.

How do you report a negative interaction with a DoorDasher?

Ultimately, the customer was looking for advice on how to handle the situation.

Many people suggested reporting the driver to DoorDash for the threatening texts, which is a fairly straightforward process. In many instances, you can do so by following the prompts after your order is complete. You can also contact customer support online or by phone.

As with other delivery apps, you can also rate a Dasher after a delivery. In theory, a negative rating and a report to the company can help prevent them from being assigned to you again, or could even result in their account being deactivated.

But redditors warned that might cause problems, and had some additional suggestions for how to approach that in a scenario where the Dasher has already come across as aggressive.

“Wait awhile and then give him one star and report him,” u/YLCZ suggested. “They will have a record of the texts. If you do it immediately he will probably know who it is, but if you wait a day or two he won’t know who reported him because he’s probably harassing a lot of people.”

“Yeah I actually had a guy come back to the house shortly after I reported him, he kept asking ‘are you the bitch that fucked me,’” u/key14 recalled. “I reported him because he took a picture of the food at my door and marked it as delivered, then picked it back up and banged on the door demanding an extra cash tip and 5 stars and refused to leave.”

“I’ll be real, I’ve had some orders that made me super angry. It was usually related to trying to find the Customers place in some sprawling apartment/condo complex,” said u/DramaOnDisplay. “Even then, I’d eventually complete the order or just start messaging the person, trying to get them to flag me down. And most of the time I didn’t get tips, so I was always grateful for the tips or cash tips.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via email.



