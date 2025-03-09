‘I would’ve crashed out’: DoorDash customer orders sandwich from Starbucks. Then she takes a look inside the bag

A woman ordered food from Starbucks via DoorDash, and in the end, would have preferred they not come at all.

Creator Ellie Lennon (@ellielennon05) chronicled the disappointment in a TikTok posted on Friday. It’s earned more than 161,000 views as of Sunday.

Soundtracked to a snippet of Paramore’s “The Only Exception,” she shares her story via on-screen caption.

“Since Starbucks was out of my sandwich, they sent my DoorDasher with an empty bag that said ‘Sorry, we’re all out,’ and I feel like that [was] somewhat more malicious than just not sending my sandwich,” she wrote.

As it turns out, she’s not alone in feeling dissatisfied with the job DoorDashers do.

More DoorDash complaints

On the r/doordash forum on Reddit, one poster shared a “worst customer service experience” ever post. They included a screenshot of an exchange with DoorDash chat that ends abruptly. It also has a whiff of AI about it.

“I got an order delivered that was missing a part of my entree,” the Redditor shared. “I contacted DoorDash and they said I got flagged for ‘too many reports lately’ and they refuse to do anything,” the post read.

They continued, “I barely report anything and when I do, it’s because of genuine missing items and I always provide photos. How can they just get away with this? And disconnecting mid-chat when they don’t want to deal with me?”

“There is a lot of great information in this thread. It really reminds me that there are few regulations that are ever enforced,” one replied. “And that huge corporate owners will continue to seep every penny they can. Eff them. I think [I] would rather ask a friend when I can pay them twenty dollars to go to the store for me.”

“It’s funny that every company is now using AI that’s on [a] worse level than dumb chatbots from 2010 and call it improvement,” one opined.

Another person forwarded a thesis about how much money companies save using AI over human customer service agents. One then posited, “They actively lose money by using incompetent AI that drive userbase away. companies don’t stay afloat on bot traffic.”

The Reviews.io site rates DoorDash a 1.2 out of 5 stars, considering more than 23,000 reviews. Only 7% recommend the service.



Viewers are on her side

People visiting the video backed the creator. Some imagined how they’d react in a similar scenario (or had already reacted).

“I would’ve crashed out ’cause I am NOT tipping for an empty bag but it’s not the [Dasher’s] fault,” one said.

“Nah cuz that happened to me and I wish they could just replace it with another sandwich or sweet treat,” another shared.

Some appearing to be affiliated with Starbucks also contributed.

“Stores usually tell the dasher to contact the customer and see if they want a replacement so that might’ve been on your Dasher,” another pointed out.

“As a barista, sometimes dashers just walk in and take bags and we literally cannot interact with them,” someone else offered. “So so many times they have just left. I try.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok comment. We also reached out to Starbucks and DoorDash via email.

