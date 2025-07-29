“That’s why they seal the bag!”: Man films DoorDash driver sneaking food from sealed McDonald’s order

A DoorDash delivery driver was caught sneaking a snack from a customer’s order by a covert TikToker who filmed the whole thing. The worker was able to get his hand in the bag, pulled something out, and was definitely chewing when the TikTok user confronted him.

This is just another in a series of stories about delivery app workers doing a “taste test” for their customers.

DoorDasher filmed having a taste

TikToker @bryoncleanupcrew posted the video of the forbidden snack on Sunday and soon gained over 572,000 views. He filmed the man, a presumed DoorDash delivery worker in a bike helmet, fussing with the sealed bag in a McDonald’s. He reached in, pulled his hand out, and then pretty clearly started to eat whatever he grabbed.

The driver resealed the bag, and as he turned to go, the TikToker confronted him.

“That’s your food?” he asked.

He repeated the question a couple times until the driver claimed that yes, it was his. The TikToker did not believe him and posted the footage online to warn DoorDash customers.

“When your DoorDash driver thinks the tip includes a taste test,” the caption reads. “Caught in 4K. Be careful.”

The TikToker tagged DoorDash in the post, but they haven’t yet responded. This might have something to do with the fact that these sneak taste tests seem to happen all the time. In January 2023, a customer caught their own delivery driver eating their entire sushi order in his car.

In 2024, DoorDash started making workers open the sealed bags to photograph everything inside because so many customers reported missing items.

“I NEVER have food delivered”

Fellow DoorDash users and drivers alike reported hearing similar stories or witnessing these little thefts themselves. In the comments, many TikTokers warned each other away from using the app at all.

“I’m a door dasher and I would NEVER use these delivery apps,” said @lat1945. “I caught another driver doing the same thing but he waited until he got in his car.”

“And this is why I NEVER have food delivered,” wrote @flyinggunatl. “Hell it’s bad enough trusting the people in the restaurant to prepare the order correctly and without nastiness.”

“My uber the other day the cup had no safety seal and was 1/4 empty and I was missing 4 wings from my order,” reported @pappymase. “Luckily I got a full refund.”

“The crazy part is they can do that in their car where no one can see,” @brettb1081 pointed out.

A couple people did call into question whether the man in the video was really a DoorDash driver, however.

“Who’s to say that’s not his food?” asked @ashleybear243. “He’s wearing a bicycle helmet. He probably got one of those bags to carry all the food because he’s on a bike duh who’s to say he’s a DoorDash driver.”

